Stash Dispensaries Announces 42% off select brands, over 420 doorbuster products listed at $4.20, and Extended Store Hours for 4/20 Weekend Celebration

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is gearing up to make this 4/20 extra special with exclusive in-store promotions that are sure to delight cannabis enthusiasts.

From April 18th to April 20th, 2024, customers can take advantage of unbeatable deals on their favorite products, making it the perfect time to stock up and celebrate.

420 Promotion LOL: Laugh Out Loud - Event Line-Up

During the promotional period, Stash Dispensaries is offering an incredible 42% off select brands and 30% off all remaining at all Stash Dispensaries locations.

This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for customers to explore new products or replenish their stash with their go-to favorites.

On April 20th, the celebration reaches new heights with a doorbuster special available exclusively in-store. Customers can indulge in over 420 items listed at $4.20 on our 420-stash menu. These doorbusters could include, 14gs of flower, 1g of wax, cartridges, edibles and many more…all from your favorite brands.

This once-in-a-year deal is a highlight of the 4/20 festivities and is expected to draw crowds eager to snag incredible bargains.

To ensure fairness and accessibility, each customer may purchase up to 2 items from the 420-stash menu per visit. Please note that certain restrictions apply, and the 420-stash menu is not available for online pre-orders.

In addition to these exciting promotions, Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills will host the highly anticipated "LOL: Laugh Out Loud" comedy show on April 20th, presented by Verano. This event promises an evening of relaxation, laughter, and community, perfectly complementing the 4/20 celebrations.

"LOL: Laugh Out Loud" will feature a carefully curated lineup of comedians, including Manny Garza, Ruben Ramirez, Carter Dockerty, Payton Ruddy, Tom Feeback, Nana Rodriguez, and Kadeem Fuller. The show will be hosted by the charismatic Kush Papi, with music provided by DJ FAMOU5.

Tickets for "LOL: Laugh Out Loud" are available for purchase online at [Ticket Purchase Link Here], and sponsorships for vendor booths can be secured at [Sponsorships Purchase Link Here].

Join Stash Dispensaries for an unforgettable 4/20 celebration filled with laughter, community, and unbeatable in-store promotions.

About Stash Dispensaries:

Stash Dispensaries is a leading cannabis retailer dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, Stash Dispensaries strives to redefine the cannabis retail experience.

About Verano:

Verano is a trusted provider of premium cannabis products, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of brands, Verano continues to lead the way in the cannabis industry.

About "LOL: Laugh Out Loud":

"LOL: Laugh Out Loud" is a comedy show hosted by Stash Dispensaries, blending humor with the laid-back vibes of cannabis culture. Featuring a lineup of talented comedians and engaging entertainment, "LOL" promises an evening of laughter and community celebration.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries