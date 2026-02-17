Meet "Humanz+": The New Product from Humanz Bringing Results-Driven Creator Marketing to The AI Era

Humanz+ embeds AI across the entire creator campaign lifecycle — from strategy and briefing to execution, optimization, and measurable ROI

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanz, the AI-Platform for the creator economy, today announced the launch of Humanz+, a comprehensive infrastructure layer that integrates AI across the entire creator marketing lifecycle, allowing brands and creators to produce winning ads and promote them across paid social media at scale. The new offering replaces fragmented tools and manual workflows with an AI-native operating model supporting every stage of a campaign, from discovery and briefing to content creation, performance optimization, and monetization.

From left to right: Eliran Moyal - Co-founder & CTO Humanz, Dan Kleinman - Co-founder Bambassadors, Liran Liberman - Humanz CEO, Oded Farkash - Co-founder Bambassadors (Credit: Vered Farkash)

With 75% of brands and 86% of creators using or planning to use AI tools in their influencer marketing efforts, the shift towards automated precision is clearly underway. Yet traditional influencer marketing teams are still juggling disconnected AI tools - one for research, another for creative, another for analytics - creating bottlenecks and causing critical insights to be lost between platforms. Humanz+ eliminates this fragmentation with a single, integrated system that automates audience research, creator engagement, and performance optimization, feeding insights back across the entire workflow.

Humanz+ also enables advertisers to produce, test, and scale authentic, high-performing video ads through Partnership Ads. By leveraging Humanz's insights on top-performing creators, partners see a 20–30% uplift in results within the first two months, including improved ROAS (return on ad spend). These paid ads are available across Meta Partnership Ads, YouTube Partnership Ads and TikTok Spark Ads.

"The creator economy moves at unprecedented speed, and brands need infrastructure that can match that reality. Humanz+ isn't about making the old way faster; it's about building an entirely new operating system for how brands and creators collaborate, create, and grow together," said Liran Liberman, CEO of Humanz. "Most tools only tackle one piece of the influencer marketing puzzle, but now with Humanz+ every step of the campaign cycle is handled, from brief to execution to optimization, with AI guiding you through and improving results at every step."

Humanz+ brings together five interconnected AI capabilities that function as a single operating system:

The platform analyzes previous campaign performance, providing data-driven recommendations that help brands optimize future campaigns and stay ahead of creative trends. Campaign Briefing : The platform generates optimized campaign briefs in minutes - reducing what typically takes 1-2 hours to approximately 10 minutes.

: The platform generates optimized campaign briefs in minutes - reducing what typically takes 1-2 hours to approximately 10 minutes. Creative Ideation and Scripting : Brands and creators can generate creative concepts and campaign scripts that are on trend and tailored to their audience. The AI analyzes competitor activity, social media sentiment, and product reviews to suggest highly relevant creative strategies.

: Brands and creators can generate creative concepts and campaign scripts that are on trend and tailored to their audience. The AI analyzes competitor activity, social media sentiment, and product reviews to suggest highly relevant creative strategies. Creator Discovery and Engagement : Humanz+ helps brands identify the best creators for their campaigns through advanced AI algorithms that evaluate the creator's past performance, engagement metrics, and content alignment. The platform also automates the negotiation and contracting processes, which accelerates the onboarding of creators.

: Humanz+ helps brands identify the best creators for their campaigns through advanced AI algorithms that evaluate the creator's past performance, engagement metrics, and content alignment. The platform also automates the negotiation and contracting processes, which accelerates the onboarding of creators. AI-Powered Monetization: Once campaigns are live, Humanz+ leverages its AI engine to monitor performance across all media platforms, optimizing content and even landing pages to maximize conversions, ROI, and sales.

The platform's impact is already evident. A global beauty brand launched a product in the U.S. using Humanz+ and achieved a $1M run rate within six months, enabling them to secure $3 million in additional investment to further scale their use of the Humanz+ platform. Multiple beta users have completely transformed their marketing strategies to rely entirely on the Humanz+ platform and technology.

To support the product launch, Humanz recently acquired Bambassadors, adding performance-driven paid social expertise to the Humanz ecosystem. This capability is now integrated into Humanz+, enabling brands to run creator campaigns with the same level of precision, measurement, and optimization expected from paid media. Humanz recently raised $15 million which will be used to develop and promote AI strategies like Humanz+.

"Humanz+ takes what we've built in creative production and optimization for paid social media and scales it across the entire creator marketing lifecycle," said Oded Farkash, CEO of Bambassadors. "Brands can now launch and run creator campaigns with the same efficiency, precision and measurability they expect from their paid media in the AI era, and that changes everything."

Humanz+ is currently available in private beta with dozens of customers and will be widely available in Q2 2026. To learn more about Humanz+ and request a demo, click here.

About Humanz

Humanz is an all-in-one operating system that powers the entire creator economy lifecycle, enabling fast, transparent, ethical, and impactful collaboration between brands and creators. Powered by proprietary AI, real-time data, and globally scalable infrastructure, Humanz supports over 500,000 creators and works with leading brands including Google, GroupM, L'Oréal, McDonald's, Nestlé, Omnicom, P&G, Unilever, and Zara. With $32 million raised to date and expansion through strategic acquisitions, Humanz is redefining how creators and brands search, engage, and drive real business impact. Learn more at https://humanz.ai

