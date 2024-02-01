Plastic is Still King in Beverage Packaging Landscape despite Emerging Paper, Aluminum, and Molded Fiber Alternatives

Sustainability movement struggles to overcome plastic's cost and performance advantages, though maintaining plastic's dominance will get more difficult going forward.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group, a division of Marketresearch.com, has released a new report US Beverage Packaging. The new report focused on the changes expected in the products and materials used in this market over the next decade. While plastic continues to maintain significant market share, alternative formats are gaining traction, driven by evolving consumer preferences and sustainability initiatives within the industry.

Plastic packaging remains a popular choice for beverage manufacturers due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and established supply chain infrastructure. Its ability to accommodate various shapes and sizes, coupled with its lightweight nature, contributes to efficient transportation and distribution, reducing logistical costs.

However, according to lead analyst Joseph El-Hage: "Though plastic remains the dominant material, it will face stronger headwinds going forward as the green movement stays strong and past efforts to improve the material's image like light-weighting have run their course. Plastic packaging manufacturers must innovate on sustainability, either through improvements in the material itself or through commitments to plastic neutrality and circular economies through improved collection and recycling."

New containers based on paper, aluminum, and molded fiber have emerged as promising alternatives to plastic, particularly for consumers seeking eco-friendly options. Aseptic cartons, made primarily from renewable paperboard, offer recyclability and environmental benefits, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Aluminum bottles boast high recycling rates and offer product differentiation and shelf appeal.

However, challenges persist in the widespread adoption of alternatives despite continued strong interest. Cartons must address limitations in their structural design, recyclability and compatibility with certain beverage types, which impact their suitability for various product categories. And the infrastructure for recycling cartons is still developing.

Furthermore, reducing plastic use may not be the beverage manufacturer's goal – Jennifer Mapes-Christ, manager of Consumer & Commercial Goods at Freedonia Research, notes that "Regulatory and stated corporation goals play a big role in material choice. If a company decides that less plastic is what matters most, then they will make one decision. If reducing carbon output is the goal, they may make a different decision. If they are trying to increase reusability or use less virgin material, they will make another choice."

The new study discusses these trends, also providing highly granular data on specific products and materials used in beverage packaging to help industry participants identify opportunities in this challenging market.

