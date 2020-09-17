Meet OONA: Spencer's Exclusive New Line of Body-Safe Sex Toys

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, more than ever, it's essential to take your emotional, mental and sexual health seriously. It's also a great time to continue to break through outdated ideas and stigmas around sex, vibrators and pleasure. That's why we want you to meet OONA, a new line of sex toys available exclusively in store and online at Spencer's.

"At Spencer's, we've always provided a safe, judgment-free zone for individuals seeking products to enhance their sexual health." said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spencer's. "The launch of OONA continues to evolve that experience, offering high-quality but affordable toys that are very accessible. Anyone can visit their local Spencer's and have a positive shopping experience – knowing they are getting the best for their body and sexual health. Let's face it; we shouldn't have to settle when it comes to our sexual pleasure and our health."

OONA will always be body-safe and made with high-grade materials like medical grade silicone or glass, always rechargeable, and always beautifully designed with the latest tech like pressure wave technology and warming sensations.

"You want to buy high-quality products," said Gigi Engle, certified sexologist, educator, and author. "We spend a ton of money on smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices. What we bring into the bedroom should have the same level of quality. OONA, Spencer's new collection, has a variety of beautifully crafted toys with the latest technology to fit your needs, but it isn't going to break the bank."

OONA's initial line of nine products includes Thrill, a serious upgrade to the classic rabbit vibrator. Cheeky, a gorgeous plug that can double as a piece of glass art, and Smirk, which has a vibrating "tongue" that delivers all kinds of new feels where you want it most.

We know that high quality doesn't mean OONA belongs on a pedestal. Sure we think it's a work of art, and the colors are amazing, but these sex toys are all about giving you pleasure every day. OONA is more at home on your nightstand cozied up with your charger, fav moisturizer, and the rest of your daily routine because no one needs a special occasion for a good orgasm.

OONA is joy without compromise.

ABOUT SPENCERS:

As a leading mall destination with over 650 stores across North America, Spencer's continues to empower everyone to explore their sexual health. Our stores are a judgment-free zone with an in-depth selection of sex toys, bondage gear, lube, and lingerie, alongside a trained and knowledgeable staff. Spencer's continues to innovate and focus on bringing guests the best materials & technology possible for their sexual health in a shopping experience like no other, bringing together pop culture apparel, accessories, décor, and more with everything else you need.

