SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Labs have a hard job. As Labs expand into more External Customers or more regions of the world, the format for formal reports is ever growing. Building formal reports to submit to customers or accreditation bodies is time consuming and requires painstaking accuracy. Report info is pulled from many sources and cobbled into word documents, some as long as 1500 pages. Unsurprisingly, there is a risk of a typo in a data entry that could result in reissuance of the report. At TraxStar, they have spent a lot of time thinking about what tool would help their customer meet their customers specific reporting needs. TraxStar says they understand the problem and want to help labs handle this necessary activity more easily.

Meet QATrax Report Builder: A New Add on to Automate Formal Reporting

TraxStar is exploring how to Automate Formal Report Preparation. The test is complete. Lab Personnel have core lab information that can be inserted into the beginning of the report. The test summary is available is some electronic format. Elsewhere pictures of the test setup are stored. And equipment calibration exists within another system.

All this information needs to be brought together in a format defined by TraxStar's customers. TraxStar is developing a tool and process to extract information from QATrax and insert it into saved Word templates thereby reducing the effort and minimizing potential mistakes. Easily set the templates to pull the test summary and equipment information directly. This tool can extract the info and lay out the framework of the test report. Their goal is to simply lab life and save Engineering hours for Engineering.

Lab time is costly, engineers and managers should not be consumed cobbling together reports. QATrax' new feature will automatically build the report framework using word templates.

