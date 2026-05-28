DHL eCommerce and USPS enter $10 billion - plus, long‑term exclusive agreement

DHL eCommerce reaffirms exclusivity with its relationship with USPS for last-mile delivery in the United States

Expanding the collaboration allows DHL eCommerce to strengthen its U.S. market position by fully leveraging its state-of-the-art first- and middle-mile network

WESTON, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL eCommerce announced a new exclusive multi-year contract with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for last-mile parcel delivery services in the U.S. At an expected value well over $10 billion (USD), the agreement is unprecedented in the 25-year DHL eCommerce-USPS relationship and positions both organizations for long-term competitive success.

Strengthening the USPS relationship helps DHL eCommerce capitalize on accelerating e‑commerce trends, and expand in the U.S. market over the next several years through its domestic and international services.

DHL eCommerce handles nationwide pickup, sortation across its 19 fully automated hubs, and linehaul on its air and ground network before partnering with USPS to complete the final mile for all deliveries. The company taps into the Postal Service's unmatched final-mile network, which reaches more than 41,550 ZIP Codes and more than 170 million delivery points six days a week.

"This agreement creates a dependable, long-term platform for our customers," said Scott Ashbaugh, CEO of DHL eCommerce Americas. "Working with USPS allows us to serve communities nationwide in a highly efficient way, minimizing additional vehicles on the road and supporting our commitment to reducing emissions. Postal Service carriers are trusted members of the communities they serve, and we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our focus on reliability, transport safety, and public service."

"Today marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of our relationship with DHL eCommerce," said Postmaster General and CEO David Steiner. "This extended and exclusive agreement reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational alignment, and delivering greater value to the shipping marketplace. By aligning more closely with our transformed network, we are creating a stronger, more efficient last-mile solution that expands customers' access to the Postal Service's unmatched reach. Together, we are building a more flexible, market-responsive model that enhances reliability, supports growth, and positions both organizations for long-term success."

Backed by the world's largest logistics company, DHL Group, DHL eCommerce is a leading player in the U.S. domestic and export e-commerce parcel market. Its network and state-of-the-art technology have been refined over decades to focus exclusively on the needs of the medium-to high-volume B2C online retailers, delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable service.

You can find the news release for download, as well as further information on group.dhl.com/pressreleases and https://about.usps.com/newsroom/

Media Contact:

DHL eCommerce, Americas

Media Relations

Andrea Scarpulla

Phone: 954-593-9805

E-mail: [email protected]

On the internet: group.dhl.com/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DHLglobal

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services, ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport, to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

Media Contact:

United States Postal Service

Public Relations

Cathy Purcell

Phone: 202-819-2268

E-mail: [email protected]

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

USPS contact: Cathy Purcell

[email protected]

usps.com/news

DHL contact: Andrea Scarpulla

[email protected]

group.dhl.com/press

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service