Meet Temple and Temple Chamber to host Manufacturing Day on October 6, 2023

Temple Economic Development Corporation

19 Sep, 2023, 11:10 ET

Celebrate Temple's local manufacturing industry with participating industry experts

TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Temple — the talent attraction arm of the Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) — and the Temple Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a third consecutive year to host Manufacturing Day in the Temple, Texas community. This fall, Manufacturing Day 2023 presents an exceptional opportunity for Temple's top industry experts to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders with the goal of fostering valuable connections and illuminating potential career pathways within the region's advancing manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing Day celebrations will take place over the first week of October, kicking off on Monday, October 2 with a proclamation from Mayor Tim Davis. Leadership Tours and TISD activities will take place throughout the week, leading up to the highly anticipated job fair on Friday, October 6 in partnership with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the ins and outs of the manufacturing industry through connecting with accomplished industry experts.

The event will include participation from local employers like Wilsonart, Durcon, Temple Machine Shop, Delta Centrifugal, MTC, MooreCo Inc, Palladio Industries Inc and Polar Beverages. These companies aim to help innovative, curious individuals familiarize themselves with the modern manufacturing landscape Temple has created.

"The goal of Manufacturing Day is to inspire the next generation of innovators by fostering a deeper understanding of Temple's manufacturing industry," said Adrian Cannady, President & CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "We are excited to connect new talent to exciting opportunities for career advancement in Central Texas' growing manufacturing landscape."

Temple serves as an optimal hub for manufacturing enterprises seeking growth and prosperity. Positioned strategically with ideal infrastructure and a pro-business climate, it is no surprise that manufacturing employment has increased 28% in the region, showing no signs of slowing down. Temple is home to a variety of top contributors to the manufacturing industry who are continuously seeking new talent to join their teams.

"The Temple community has long served as a hub for companies looking to grow their manufacturing operations," said President & CEO of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, Rod Henry. "Manufacturing Day is an opportunity for us to not only showcase the strength of this industry here in Central Texas, but to also highlight the advancements and innovations that are positioning us for a brighter future."

Temple EDC and Temple Chamber of Commerce hope to foster interest within the community for prosperous careers in Temple's manufacturing industry. Visit our event page for more information on Manufacturing Day.

ABOUT MEET TEMPLE
Meet Temple is a talent attraction brand developed and managed by the Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC), a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Meet Temple works to retain and attract talent to the community to support the continued growth of its regional economy. To learn more about living and working in Temple, visit MeetTemple.com.

ABOUT TEMPLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Temple Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering a thriving business community in the greater Temple area. As a member-driven organization, they play a pivotal role in connecting business owners, leaders, and their teams. By offering resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy, the Chamber empowers businesses to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing environment. Their commitment extends to monitoring legislation, ensuring a conducive business atmosphere, and collectively shaping the future of Temple's economic landscape.

