Meet the future of sustainability in running

Way Running is proud to introduce the ultimate sustainable experience in running with The Sustainable Runner. Designed for comfort, durability and performance, this shoe will provide the everyday runner with a versatile, simple product - without any of the purely decorative features that make most running shoes replete with synthetic, toxic materials that cannot be recycled.

The brainchild of a Montreal startup, the Sustainable Runner is also meant to be the outcome of continual improvement thanks to user feedback. The Sustainable Runner can be purchased online through a Kickstarter contribution, and early users will be able to comment on comfort and performance so future iterations of the product are even better.

''We wanted the Way Sustainable Runner to be a sustainable product from start to finish throughout the shoe's lifecycle'', says company co-founder Mathieu Desjardins. ''It begins with the use of natural and recyclable materials – no paint, no gimmicks, nothing unnecessary – and it ends with our commitment to recycle and reuse all components once the shoe is worn out''. Users simply return the shoes in the same box they came in. Way Running will recycle materials that can be recycled, and give users a rebate on their next pair.

Product features:

Simplicity – It comes in black, white, or black and white. There are no frills, no logos or unnecessary decorations. Only what you need.

Materials that are naturally better – The upper is made with a mixture of merino wool and Tencel®, so it breathes well, dries faster and regulates your temperature.

Performance and comfort – The Midsole is designed for a Neutral stride and provides enough rebound to improve running performance, yet enough comfort to wear all-day long. The foam is recyclable.

Way Running is a Montreal startup founded by three runners with decades of experience in the sporting goods industry. It is committed to design products with a minimal environmental footprint, in an industry that needs to catch up on the path to sustainability. Images, technical details and purchasing information on the Sustainable Runner are available at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/way-running/the-sustainable-runner

