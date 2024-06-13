MEET THE MULTIFUNCTIONAL SCALE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY FROM BEURER NORTH AMERICA

From infancy to adulthood, the BY82 Multifunctional Baby Scale from leading wellness tech company Beurer, outweighs the rest

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beurer , the century-long innovator in wellness technologies, launches yet another digital product that makes health monitoring seamless and easy. The Multifunctional Baby Scale BY82 is specifically designed to help parents monitor their growing infant between doctor's visits. While the accurate digital tech is a must-have for every baby registry, it adapts to work for the whole family (including pets) at every age and stage.

"A good scale requires technology that offers both precision and accuracy. A phenomenal scale has multifunctionality that can accommodate everyone in the family. Babies require a particular type of scale that can stabilize their small, wiggling bodies—and our BY82 does just that, plus, more. A growing family is never one-size fits all, but with Beurer, it is one-scale fits all," said Beurer President Britta Dittrich .

Why Beurer BY82 digital scale outweighs the rest

Designed for babies, pets, and people of diverse shapes and ages, Beurer's scale can handle every need for every family. Babies and kids grow constantly and knowing their weight is an important part of keeping them safe and healthy. From feeding them in the early stages to knowing which car seat they require to registering for sports, having the right scale makes life easier in between required physicals. Beurer knows best when it comes to adaptable, simple-to-use technology, so they created a scale with a maximum capacity of 396lbs, suitable for babies, toddlers, big kids, moms, dads, grandparents, dogs, and even cats. Every BY82 model features:

REMOVABLE BABY TRAY: Remove the baby tray to easily convert the scale for whole family usage. The easy-to-read LCD display rotates to view in baby or adult scale modes.

ACCURACY: Track your baby's progress with high precision sensors that measure in pounds & ounces, pounds, ounces, or kilograms.

HOLD FUNCTION: To record the weight of wiggling babies, auto hold waits to display the measurement until it is stabilized enough to detect an accurate value.

TARE FUNCTION: To zero out for example the weight of a baby's blanket, towel, etc., before weighing.

CURVED WEIGHING TRAY: The edges of the removable tray are slightly curved to provide a sense of security and comfort while an infant is on the scale.

NON-SLIP: BY82 features non-slip, abrasion-resistant rubber feet for better stability.

EASY TO CLEAN: Simply wipe down the surface after use.

AUTO SHUT-OFF: After 30 seconds of no use, BY82 will automatically switch off to ensure a longer battery lifetime.

To learn more about Beurer, visit shop-beurer.com and on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube .

Beurer's Digital Baby Scale BY82 is available at shop-beurer.com and Amazon.

SOURCE Beurer North America