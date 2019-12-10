Meet The Passionate Innovators Reshaping Popular Culture

The In Culture platform was launched in 2016 as an initiative to partner with changemakers across the cultural space, empowering their disruptive ideas with Microsoft technologies to realize their creative vision. Drawing from this collaborative work, the In Culture podcast is a platform for the creators and partners to share their culture-shaping journeys in their own words.

"With tech at the heart of the ways people experience culture, we're honored to work with so many creators who are innovating in their fields," says Jeff Hansen, General Manager at Microsoft Brand Studio. "Microsoft In Culture celebrates those who inspire new ways of thinking and use technology to do amazing things."

The first episode of the five-part initial release is Remixing reality. Listeners enter the world of modern storytellers who have turned to technology to create immersive and expanded realities. In the episode, Becca and Todd speak to Halo world builder Kiki Wolfkill, Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano, and Petersen Automotive Museum's Michael Bodell, to find out how they're harnessing new technologies to transform the way audiences are both entertained and educated.

The sonic turn takes a look at the future of music, introducing musicians Julianna Barwick and Matthew Dear, as well as Brian Eno's technologist and long-time collaborator Peter Chilvers, who are all pushing the boundaries of art to connect more deeply with audiences.

The following episode, Breaking the pattern, reveals how a new generation of thinkers is tapping into technology to create a sustainable future for the fashion industry. Hosts interview Natasha Franck, Ashwini Deshpande and Kitty Yeung to learn how the innovations are shaping the industry right now. They later meet with Matthew Drinkwater of the Fashion Innovation Agency to hear where it's going.

With interviews from Cloud9 gamings' Halee Mason and Renault F1's Pierre d'Imbleval, The new MVP explores how data insights can transform strategy, gameplay, and outcome in sports.

The final episode of this initial run, The future past, tells the inspirational story of technology's role in preserving culture. Will Lewis and Yves Ubelmann discuss the role of technology in preservation, while Microsoft's president Brad Smith highlights the importance of cultural heritage for future generations, not simply as a means of contextual understanding but as a tool for learning and informed decision-making.

Learn more or download all five episodes of In Culture, as well as the introductory episode, wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or visit microsoft.com/inculture.

About In Culture

Microsoft's In Culture initiative partners with the people, organizations and causes who share our passion for applying technology to achieve their goals, revolutionize their fan experiences, and influence our culture—across music, art, fashion, sports, and beyond. Join the conversation @microsoftinculture and explore more at microsoft.com/inculture.

