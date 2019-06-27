Meet the Perfect Pair: The NEW! Ciabatta Collection and Hubert's® Lemonade Introduced Exclusively at Subway®

The new Ciabatta Collection blends new flavors together with guest favorites thanks to the freshly baked ciabatta bread, fresh mozzarella and three sauces that are available for a limited time paired with rotisserie-style chicken, Genoa salami or steak piled high with veggies. This craveable Collection comes in three new delicious recipes:

The Italian with New Fresh Mozzarella is stepping things up a notch with Genoa salami, a layer of fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and our new balsamic sub sauce, stacked on premium Ciabatta bread.

is stepping things up a notch with salami, a layer of fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and our new balsamic sub sauce, stacked on premium Ciabatta bread. The Chicken Pesto with New Fresh Mozzarella marries savory rotisserie-style chicken with fresh mozzarella, and is delicately placed on delicious Ciabatta bread. Then it's topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and finished with our new basil pesto sauce.

marries savory rotisserie-style chicken with fresh mozzarella, and is delicately placed on delicious Ciabatta bread. Then it's topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and finished with our new basil pesto sauce. The Garlic Steak & Provolone takes layers of tender shaved steak topped with a Sub Spice Seasoning and stacks it on delicious Ciabatta bread. We add provolone, tomatoes, onion, green peppers and finish it with new creamy garlic aioli.

The new Ciabatta Collection hits the right spot when paired with Hubert's Lemonade. For the first time ever, guests can enjoy Hubert's Lemonade poured right from the fountain or bubblers at Subway. The permanent addition of Hubert's Lemonade to the Subway beverage fountain is the latest beverage innovation from the brand this year- with more is to come. Recently, Beverage Stations were introduced, bringing an array of bubbler beverages including Tropical Strawberry Lemonade and Pomegranate Limeade to guests nationwide.

To help celebrate the exclusive introduction of Hubert's Lemonade to Subway, the two brands have created an experience on Snapchat to brighten fans' mood with lenses, filters and more that can be unlocked with the purchase of a 30 oz. cup of Hubert's Lemonade. The experience is out of this world!

Subway continues its journey to bring new and exciting flavors and beverages to guests. The Ciabatta Collection and Hubert's Lemonade are the latest in a line of exciting new flavor combinations and tastes guests can only experience at Subway restaurants. This year alone, Subway guests went to a happy place with the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, tasted the limited time only cool and spicy flavors of the Signature Wrap line up, and made their sandwich dreams a reality with freshly-baked King's Hawaiian bread at select restaurants.

Learn more about these new foods and more on Subway.com and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or SubCulture® join the conversation.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

