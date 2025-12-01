Sub Club Is Back and Better Than Ever at Subway®, Get Every Fourth Footlong Free

Our richest, most rewarding loyalty program could make you some serious bread this holiday season, with a chance to win $10,000 or an official Subway bread oven

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is bringing back Sub Club after 20 years and it's bigger, bolder and more rewarding than ever. Starting today, the brand is reviving its beloved, trailblazing loyalty program with a modern twist and unparalleled value when guests need it the most: every fourth is footlong free. Yes, every fourth footlong.

The return of Sub Club is more than nostalgia. It's now our richest loyalty program ever. And this holiday season, Sub Club can help you become the breadwinner! Sign up for Sub Club, redeem your first free footlong by Dec. 10 and visit SubClubBreadwinner.com for a chance to earn some serious bread. Four lucky winners can choose between $10,000 to make all those holiday bills vanish or if you just can't get enough of that delicious smell of freshly baked Subway bread, how about an authentic Subway baking oven, the same six-foot, six-hundred-pound cornerstone of Subway restaurants across the country and the reason why Subway's freshly baked bread is so beloved.

Sub Club makes it easier than ever to earn rewards and get closer to free footlongs:

Buy any combination of three footlongs or six 6-inch subs and your next footlong is free.

Earning points per transaction that can also be converted into Subway Cash to save money on a future order.

Exclusive offers and promotions for Sub Club members, as well as fan-favorite program perks like free birthday cookies – because some traditions are too sweet to change.

"Subway's original Sub Club card set the standard for restaurant loyalty programs, and we're committed to ensuring our current program continues to deliver meaningful rewards and experiences for our guests. Our top priority as we rebuilt Sub Club was to reduce the number of visits needed to earn something of real value. With that focus, we're introducing our richest loyalty program ever," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "That's why we're also giving Sub Club members a chance to earn some extra bread this holiday season."

Join the revamped Sub Club by downloading the Subway App, visiting Subway.com or your nearest restaurant location to sign up. All MVP Rewards members are automatically enrolled in Sub Club starting Dec. 1. Catering orders and third-party deliveries are not eligible for Sub Club rewards. For a complete overview of Sub Club program benefits, visit Subway.com/rewards.

As the global sandwich leader, Subway serves freshly made sandwiches at a great value to millions of guests around the world in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of thousands of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

Free Footlong will appear in account within 24 hours of qualifying purchase. Limitations apply. See subway.com for more details about Sub Club.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 18+ and Subway® Sub Club members. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 12/1/25 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 12/10/25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter, during the Sweepstakes Period, purchase three (3) qualifying Footlong® subs using your Subway® Sub Club Account and redeem one (1) Footlong® reward to receive one (1) entry; or to enter without purchase, mail a 3"x5" card with your name, address, DOB, phone, and email to: "Subway Sub Club Breadwinner Sweepstakes," c/o Snipp Interactive Inc., 6320 NW 97 Avenue, Doral, FL 33178. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by 12/11/25 and received by 12/16/25. Limit one (1) entry per person/account regardless of method. Prizes (4): Four (4) winners will each receive one (1) commercial-grade Subway® oven (ARV $10,000) OR may elect a $10,000 cash payment in lieu of the Oven. Oven may not be suitable for all environments. See official rules for oven installation requirements. If Sponsor determines winner's location is not suitable, cash prize will be awarded. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Limit one (1) prize per person/household. For Official Rules, eligibility, prize details, and how to enter, visit www.SubClubBreadWinner.com. Sponsor: Subway Franchise Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 1 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Shelton, CT 06484.

