Hamptons Hot Spot, The Crow's Nest, Will Transform for the Second Installment of The Summer EDITION Series on July 24 and 25.

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDITION announces 'The Summer EDITION', a two-day weekend residency presented by American Express at the iconic Montauk destination, The Crow's Nest, on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, 2026. The curated weekend, available exclusively to American Express Platinum Card® and Centurion® Members through the Premium Events Collection™, offers access to a slate of fine art installations, refined globally acclaimed dining, restorative wellness experiences, and musical performances; all crafted through the signature EDITION lens.

Meet Us in Montauk: EDITION Hotels Ushers in ‘The Summer EDITION’ Presented by American Express, a Weekend Residency, in New York’s East End

This highly anticipated iteration of The Summer EDITION brings together the bohemian spirit of Montauk with EDITION's culture-forward approach to entertainment and programming, including two seated dinners helmed by Chef Partner of The Lake Como EDITION, three-Michelin-star, and green-star award-winning Chef Mauro Colagreco, accompanied by a live performance from Grammy Award-winning producer, band leader, trumpeter, and vocalist Brian Newman.

Extending the program's cultural dimension, EDITION will collaborate with renowned photographer and Hamptons legend Ben Watts across a two-day residency featuring select works from his Montauk archive, a place he has called home since 1995. Watts will also capture original imagery throughout the evening programs, cementing The Summer EDITION into his catalogue of iconic Hamptons moments.

"EDITION naturally extends its point of view to the destinations that define the season. Following the inaugural Summer EDITION at the iconic El Silencio in Ibiza, this second installment now arrives at the equally iconic Crow's Nest, transporting our distinctive balance of leisure, energy, and cultural relevance to another one of the most sought-after summer settings," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. "On this next stop of our global series of pop-up events, EDITION serves as a cultural meeting point for like-minded communities to connect with design, culture, wellness, and culinary experiences along the Hamptons' sun-drenched coastlines."

"Through the American Express Premium Events Collection, we're always looking for impactful ways to bring together world-class dining, culture, wellness, and entertainment in unforgettable settings that reflect our Card Members' passions," said Kristina Hunt, Vice President, Enterprise Events and Experiences, American Express. "We're excited to collaborate with Marriott and The EDITION to create this exclusive weekend that showcases the power of our longstanding relationship and our shared commitment to delivering for our customers."

The First Ever Summer EDITION Exclusive Day Retreat

Eligible Card Members are invited to book a daytime session on Saturday, July 25, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, for $100 – an experience that unfolds across a series of curated moments at The Crow's Nest, spanning its indoor-outdoor spaces and private stretch along Lake Montauk. At their own pace, guests can move between innovative fitness classes in partnership with Barry's Bootcamp, access to sessions with beloved wellness social club Remedy Place – including sound healing and ice bath plunges – and an SPF station from science-backed, fan-favorite skincare brand, Augustinus Bader. A relaxed lunch draws on EDITION's global portfolio with a seasonal touch, while a curated presentation of Ben Watts's Montauk archive creates quiet points of pause throughout the day.

The Summer EDITION Dinner Seatings

The Summer EDITION will host two intimate dinner seatings for eligible Card Members on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, crafted by Chef Mauro Colagreco, for $250.

Renowned globally for his Three-Michelin Star Award restaurant Mirazur, as well as newly minted Centino at The Lake Como EDITION, Chef Colagreco will present a multi-course tasting menu shaped by local influences from Montauk. Peak-season ingredients – tomatoes, peaches, fresh burrata, lobster, Chilean sea bass, garden herbs, and citrus – are expressed through Colagreco's signature Argentinian-Italian perspective and EDITION's distinctive culinary lens.

The hosted dinners will also be accompanied by a live performance by Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Brian Newman and his band, introducing a sense of rhythm and energy to the coastal setting. As the sun sets, cocktails inspired from resort destinations such as The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai and The Miami Beach EDITION, and pool decks at properties like The West Hollywood EDITION and The Barcelona EDITION are served throughout, drawing inspiration from signature EDITION parties across the globe. Ben Watts will document the evening as it unfolds, capturing a wholly original visual narrative that reflects the spirit of The Summer EDITION.

The Summer EDITION Montauk marks the second installment of The Summer EDITION, following a two-week residency of El Silencio Ibiza, the relaxed yet sophisticated beachside outpost from iconic Parisian brand Silencio, nestled within a secluded cove on Ibiza's western coast.

Book dinner here, and daytime programming here. Advanced booking is required and on a first come, first served basis.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 23 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Lake Como, and Dali.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bryce Dalzin

Senior Director, Global Luxury Brand PR

Marriott International

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.