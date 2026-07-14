The Ritz-Carlton Welcomes MERIT Beauty for Its First-Ever Hospitality Partnership

The collaboration, which will be available at select North America Ritz-Carlton destinations – including Toronto, Santa Barbara, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Naples, Los Angeles, and New York, Nomad – brings these experiences to guests across key travel markets for a limited time. Each activation is designed to integrate seamlessly into the rhythm of a stay, offering new ways to discover, shop, and engage with MERIT throughout the hotel environment, with select products and exclusive kits also available on meritbeauty.com, inviting guests to bring the experience home and carry it with them wherever they go.

Rooted in The Ritz-Carlton's legacy of anticipatory service and MERIT's philosophy of refined simplicity, the collaboration brings together two brands aligned in their commitment to thoughtful design and uncompromising quality. Since its launch, MERIT has quickly become a go-to for modern, minimalist beauty, known for its curated, edited approach to essentials designed for everyday life. Together, the partnership feels both elevated and deeply personal, with every detail – from arrival to turndown – crafted to evoke a sense of ease, discovery, and quiet indulgence.

"MERIT shares our belief that true luxury is found in the details," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. "This collaboration allows us to introduce exclusive, thoughtfully designed experiences, especially within our Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounges, where guests can engage with the brand in a way that feels personal, elevated, and distinctly Ritz-Carlton. It's a natural extension of how we continue to evolve the guest experience."

Throughout the summer and fall, guests will encounter a series of immersive experiences designed to unfold throughout their stay:

From the Club Lounge to Your Room

At select properties, Club Level guests are invited to discover a co-branded beauty cart within the lounge space, featuring complimentary MERIT essentials including the Great Skin Serum, Great Skin Double Cleanse, new Clean Volume Mascara, and Flush Balm. At select locations, MERIT beauty educators will be on-site, offering personalized guidance and fostering moments of discovery and connection.

Available through in-room dining, these curated beauty bundles feature MERIT's signature essentials in a custom pouch. Designed for simplicity and ease, they bring an effortless approach to getting ready without ever leaving the room.

Signature Moments Throughout the Stay

The partnership unfolds through a series of elevated, unexpected touches: from co-branded turndown amenities, including chocolates and skincare samples, to a bespoke "Minimalist Martini" served across participating properties, pairing a signature cocktail with a sample of MERIT's Retrospect fragrance.

As MERIT's first hospitality partnership, the collaboration marks a milestone for the brand – expanding its presence beyond the vanity and into the rhythms of everyday life. Designed to meet guests wherever they are, the experience reflects a shared belief: that the most meaningful luxuries are the ones that feel personal, intuitive, and lasting.

"MERIT creates products that are meant to live with you, especially when you're on the go, so partnering in the hospitality space is a natural step for us – and who better to partner with than an iconic brand like The Ritz-Carlton," said Aila Morin, Chief Marketing Officer of MERIT Beauty. "Their emphasis on in-person connection and discovery, while keeping luxury top of mind, is completely aligned with the way we connect with our community."

Limited-Edition Travel Kits

Guests can bring the experience beyond the stay with a limited-edition MERIT travel kit, available both in-room and on meritbeauty.com. Designed for life on the go, each kit features a curated edit of MERIT's signature essentials, including the Great Skin Serum, Great Skin Double Cleanse, Clean Volume Mascara, and bestselling Flush Balm in Postmodern, housed in a custom co-branded pouch and accompanied by an exclusive keychain. Thoughtfully assembled for ease and portability, the kit reflects MERIT's streamlined approach to beauty while extending the feeling of the stay into everyday routines.

For more information on the partnership, please visit ritzcarlton.com and to purchase, please visit meritbeauty.com.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates 125 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 2021, MERIT is a modern beauty brand that simplifies what it takes to get ready. Born out of an industry crowded with fleeting trends and products that demanded expert-level skills, MERIT was created as the antidote – a considered collection designed to bring ease to your everyday. With a timeless perspective on beauty and a commitment to uncompromising quality, we create beauty and lifestyle essentials that become signatures of your routine – products you'll reach for daily and live with for years to come.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.