Meet VIOFO A329: World's First 4K 60FPS Dash Cam with Extreme Clarity and Pioneering Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIOFO is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking model - A329, the world's first 4K 60fps dash cam. The A329 packs in a series of unprecedented upgrades, most notably - stunning 4K 60fps video resolution. The high-performance 1/1.8'' Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor, paired with advanced HDR technology and higher frame rate, all work to ensure smooth and clear details even in challenging lighting conditions. A329 also brings additional innovative features for effortless data transfer, with enhanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, external SSD storage, and HDMI 4K video out, setting a new benchmark in the dash cam industry.

VIOFO A329

VIOFO A329 is available in 1-channel (front recording) and 2-channel (front and rear recordings) options.

Exceptional Imaging in Any Environment

In the realm of dashcam recording, image quality matters. Whether you're traveling, enjoying weekend road trips, or daily commuting, the dash cam clearly captures your whole journey. That's why the A329 comes equipped with the best imaging technology.

4K Front + 2K Rear Recording

A329 supports 4K front and 2K rear recordings for extreme clarity and stunning details. Powered by a powerful Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 chipset and Sony's latest STARVIS 2 technology, it captures license plates and every intricate detail with remarkable accuracy, ensuring exceptional clarity both day and night.

Dual Sony STARVIS 2 Sensors

A329 features dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors for exceptional imaging performance. The front camera utilizes Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 1/1.8'' 8MP image sensor, which is larger than those found in common dashcams. A larger sensor means that it captures more light and more details, with strong low-light capabilities, achieving less noise in low light and less motion blur in fast motion. Meanwhile, the rear camera deploys Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 1/2.8" 5MP image sensor, which offers an impressive 2.5 times wider dynamic range and higher light sensitivity than the STARVIS tech, ensuring clear and sharp video captures.

Pioneering 4K 60FPS Resolution

A329 is the industry's first dash cam to offer 4K recording at an impressive 60fps. This cutting-edge dashcam is equipped with the latest video processing chip, delivering ultra-smooth and crystal-clear 4K visuals. Whether you're navigating busy streets or capturing breathtaking landscapes, the higher frame rate ensures that even the fast-moving scenes are recorded with stunning clarity and smoothness.

For users who want to enable HDR, simply switch to 4K 30fps for HDR recording, giving the ability to capture vibrant colors and crisp details in different lighting conditions.

HDR Enhanced Vision

With advanced Sony STARVIS 2 and HDR technology, the A329 dash cam balances extremely bright and dark areas, revealing details and capturing accurate license plates even in fast move from both front and rear recordings. Especially ideal for nighttime recordings.

Innovations in Dashcam Technology

With a series of useful innovations and upgrades, A329 offers an even smoother user experience:

Faster, Smoother 4K Streaming with Wi-Fi 6

The A329 marks a significant advancement as the first dash cam to incorporate Wi-Fi 6 technology, tripling operation speeds in the 5GHz band to an impressive 30Mb/s. This enhancement greatly improves the efficiency of video previewing, downloading, and sharing. For instance, a 1-minute 4K video can now be downloaded in less than 10 seconds, providing substantial convenience and speed, especially in emergencies.

*The Wi-Fi 6 transfer speed is measured in an interference-free environment.

The First Dashcam with External SSD Support

The A329's innovation in supporting external SSDs sets a precedent in the dash cam industry, allowing up to 4TB of storage. This significantly extends your camera's recording capability to over 3 weeks. Drivers can now be confident traveling long distances without any concerns about storage limitations or frequent file overwriting.

*External SSD is not included in the packing list.

Moreover, A329 offers the ability to back up footage directly from the microSD card to an external SSD, minimizing strain on the SD card and preserving important data.

With support for multiple external storage options like SSDs, PSSDs, or USB 3.0 flash drives, your dash cam records every moment of your driving adventures and ensures easy access to those wonderful memories.

Ultra-Slim Coaxial Rear Cable

A329 utilizes a 2.8mm premium super slim coaxial rear cable and miniature connectors for a neatly hidden installation. The coaxial cable is less susceptible to electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference, avoiding disturbance to other in-car electronic devices as well. What's more, the cable enables higher bandwidth transmission and transfer rates, regardless of its length.

Supports HDMI 4K Video Out

With HDMI 4K support, the A329 dashcam enables the transmission of uncompressed, high-quality video to compatible electronic devices like car displays or TVs, allowing 4K footage to be displayed on a larger screen with exceptional clarity and detail. This ensures a user-friendly experience, delivering sharp visuals and smooth playback for immersive viewing.

*HDMI cable is not included. A micro HDMI to HDMI cable is required for connection.

Upgraded USB 3.0 Port for Fast Downloads to Phone

The dashcam features an upgraded USB 3.0 port for seamless connectivity to your smartphone, enabling ultra-fast downloads of photos and videos. Specifically, the download speed reaches up to 55MB/s on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This direct connection also facilitates effortless firmware updates, ensuring access to the latest features and optimal performance.

*For USB 3.0 high-speed transfer, a USB 3.0 cable is required but not included in the packing list. USB 3.0 data transfer is only compatible with devices that support USB 3.0.

Outstanding Features

The new A329 brings a host of outstanding and intelligent features for improved user experience.

Smart Voice Control & Notification

A329 comes with an advanced voice control feature, which allows you to start/stop recording, take photos, turn on/off WiFi, and more with simple spoken commands in multiple languages (English/Chinese/Russian/Japanese/Vietnamese/Thai). This can be especially handy if you're driving while you keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Its voice notification supports multiple languages and clearly notifies drivers of setting changes or memory card errors, keeping drivers always fully focused on the road.

Accurate GPS Tracking

A329 features a state-of-the-art Quad-Mode GPS module. By integrating 4 global satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou), Quad-Mode GPS can simultaneously access signals from multiple constellations, achieving positioning faster and greatly improving positioning accuracy and stability.

Whether in urban areas between tall buildings, or mountainous areas with complex terrain, the Quad-Mode GPS takes advantage of the geometric distribution of various satellites to increase 3D positioning precision for a more accurate driving trajectory. It provides detailed location, speed, and time data of the vehicle when playing back the video on the VIOFO App or upcoming PC player.

Advanced Parking Mode

A329 also comes with three parking modes (optional HK4 hardwire kit is required), auto event detection, time lapse recording, and low bitrate recording, providing 24/7 surveillance of your car while parked and giving you peace of mind. The dash cam will switch to Parking Mode automatically when the vehicle ignition is turned off, and the parking mode and recording timer can be set in the VIOFO app. The Low Voltage Cut-off function will protect the car battery from excessive discharge.

Included Accessories

All-New Car Charger

A329 is equipped with an all-new car charger that redefines convenience and performance. This new car charger boasts supercharging capabilities and features two Type-C ports, making it ideal for powering your dash cam and other mobile devices simultaneously. Its practical design ensures that you can keep multiple devices charged on the go. Additionally, the charger includes a thoughtfully designed indicator light, providing enhanced visibility and ease of use even in low-light conditions.

Circular Polarizing Lens

A CPL (Circular Polarizing Lens) filter can be used to reduce reflections and glare off glass and road surfaces, bringing improved image clarity and contrast.

*Both front and rear cameras support CPL filters. The CPL for the front camera is included while the CPL for the rear camera is optional.

Optional Accessories

Bluetooth Remote Control

A329 is compatible with VIOFO's new Bluetooth remote control BTR200, which can be positioned in a convenient location for safe and easy use while driving.

The BTR200 Bluetooth remote control features three buttons, namely the Video Lock Button, Mic Button, and Action Button. More control buttons allow users to operate more functions more easily, without diverting attention from driving. You don't need to reach out to the dashcam, right at your fingertips, the Bluetooth remote control's got you back for dashcam control.

The new Mic Button and Action Button of the BTR200 remote control are customizable. Users can customize the functions of the two buttons based on their preferences and needs. This personalized feature allows you to freely tailor the Bluetooth buttons, to better meet individual requirements.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, as the world's first dash cam to support 4K 60fps recording, the first to incorporate advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, and the first to offer external SSD storage, the VIOFO A329 marks a significant leap in dash cam technology. With its impressive 4K + 2K ultra-clear video quality, the latest dual Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, and a host of innovative features, the A329 is designed to meet the needs of every driver and maximize the user experience, ensuring peace of mind during your journeys. Owning the A329, you'll never miss a moment, making it the perfect companion for your trips.

A329 is now available in 1CH/2CH options, for more information please visit:

A329 1CH

A329 2CH

SOURCE VIOFO