Australia's #1 Non-Alc Cocktail Brand Introduces a Modern, Low-Calorie, Zero-Alc, Zero-Sugar Twist on the Iconic Aperitivo, Redefining the Summer Spritz

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spritz season reaches its peak during the hottest stretch of the year, Naked Life is bringing a taste of Italian aperitivo culture to the U.S. with the launch of Italian Spritz — a vibrant, citrus-forward non-alc take on the iconic Italian classic. Designed for the growing mindful drinking movement, the new release captures the effortless sophistication and social ritual of golden-hour spritz moments, without the alcohol.

MEET YOUR NEW GOLDEN HOUR RITUAL: NAKED LIFE UNVEILS ITALIAN SPRITZ INTO THE U.S. NON-ALC COCKTAIL SPACE MEET YOUR NEW GOLDEN HOUR RITUAL: NAKED LIFE UNVEILS ITALIAN SPRITZ INTO THE U.S. NON-ALC COCKTAIL SPACE

Crafted with steam-distilled botanicals and natural flavors, Naked Life's Italian Spritz features bright bitter orange notes complemented by subtle herbal and floral undertones, finishing with a crisp, effervescent taste. Best enjoyed over ice with a slice of orange, it offers a refreshing and elevated drinking experience tailor-made for long summer days and warm-weather occasions.

With zero grams of sugar and just five calories, Naked Life continues to redefine what a non-alc cocktail can be, allowing consumers to enjoy a premium, bar-quality experience while staying intentional about their choices.

"Summer is naturally such a social season, and consumers increasingly want options that let them participate in those moments without compromising on taste or experience," said [Stephanie Clanfield, Senior Marketing Manager of Non-Alcoholic Beverages at Molson Coors]. "Spritz-style drinks are synonymous with summer, and Naked Life's Italian Spritz stands apart by delivering the crisp, complex taste of a classic Italian aperitivo in a lighter, alcohol-free way."

As the #1 non-alc cocktail brand in Australia, Naked Life brings proven global credibility and leadership to the rapidly growing U.S. moderation movement. The brand's lineup has earned top accolades across major global and U.S. spirits competitions, including multiple gold medals for select flavors from the USA Spirits Awards, SIP Awards and Miami Global Spirits Awards, underscoring Naked Life's commitment to crafting non-alc cocktails that deliver the same depth, complexity and craftsmanship as traditional cocktails.

Italian Spritz joins Naked Life's growing lineup of non-alc cocktails in the U.S., alongside Margarita, Mojito, Negroni Spritz, Classic G&T, and Cosmo. Naked Life's new Italian Spritz is available for $9.99 per 4-pack on Amazon and in 100 Total Wine & More stores nationwide. Additional Naked Life varietals can be found at select Target, Total Wine & More, and other major regional grocery retailers with offerings varying by retailer. The expanding portfolio reflects Naked Life's commitment to delivering premium, bar-quality non-alcoholic cocktails that don't compromise on taste, sophistication, or accessibility.

Consumers can visit www.amazon.com/dp/B0H6CLQLWX to purchase and be among the first to try Naked Life's newest release, now available for nationwide shipping.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company: For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Naked Life: Naked Life's is Australia's no.1 Non Alc RTD brand with a vision to be the world's leading no/low beverage brand. Naked Life focuses on creating a platform of products for the moderating consumer, enabling them to celebrate their way, whichever way that is.

Media Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

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Molson Coors

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SOURCE Naked Life