NAKED LIFE® EXPANDS U.S. RETAIL PRESENCE WITH TARGET LAUNCH

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Life, Australia's No.1 non-alc cocktail brand, has expanded its U.S. retail presence with a national launch in over 800 Target stores nationwide. Crafted with real botanicals, zero alcohol, and zero sugar, Naked Life delivers a true-to-cocktail experience rooted in flavor and authenticity. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand's U.S. expansion, increasing access to premium non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails for consumers.

As interest in mindful drinking and moderation grows, more consumers are seeking non-alc options that feel elevated, and the brand's expansion into Target reflects the shift, making premium non-alcoholic cocktails more accessible to shoppers nationwide.

Starting January 4, Target is selling two of the brand's best-selling flavors – Cosmopolitan and Margarita – each crafted with real botanicals and deliver a true-to-cocktail experience without alcohol or Sugar, and only 5 calories. For a limited time, a 4-pack will be available for $8.49, giving shoppers an easy, premium way to explore full-flavored non-alcoholic options.

"As legal drinking age Gen Z and Millennials incorporate non-alc cocktails into their evolving drinking habits, they're looking for options that feel elevated and true to the classics," says Tracey Bien Schenck, Senior Director of Marketing at Naked Life. "This launch with Target allows us to meet consumers exactly where they shop, introduce Naked Life to more households across the U.S, and give everyone the chance to be part of the cheers."

Naked Life's lineup has earned top accolades across major U.S. spirits competitions — including multiple gold medals for select flavors from the USA Spirits Awards, SIP Awards, and Miami Global Spirits Awards — underscoring the brand's commitment to crafting non-alc cocktails that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their full-strength counterparts in taste, complexity, and craft. As the #1 non-alc cocktail brand in Australia, Naked Life brings proven global credibility and leadership to the rapidly growing U.S. moderation movement. The Target launch marks a pivotal step forward in Naked Life's U.S. retail growth, expanding availability for shoppers seeking premium alternatives all year long.

Consumers can shop Naked Life online and in Target stores nationwide starting today. To explore flavors, learn more about the brand, and find additional ways to purchase, visit drinknakedlife.com.

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Naked Life's is Australia's no.1 Non Alc RTD brand with a vision to be the world's leading no/low beverage brand. Naked Life focuses on creating a platform of products for the moderating consumer, enabling them to celebrate their way, whichever way that is.

