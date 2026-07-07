Meeting Preview: Dishing up Discoveries at Nutrition 2026

On the menu for the year's biggest nutrition meeting: Food additives, GLP-1s, ultra-processed foods and optimizing nutrition at every age

BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From backyard barbeques to the halls of Congress, the topic of food is sure to spark a lively discussion. At NUTRITION 2026, we're serving up what people really crave: the latest science.

Join us July 25-28 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. for the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. With a complimentary press pass, qualifying journalists can be among the first to hear the newest research findings and connect with leaders in nutrition science, practice and policy.

The NUTRITION 2026 program features over 1,650 scientific presentations, timely discussions of policy-relevant discoveries, prestigious award lectures and more. Find resources for reporters and apply for a press pass today.

Here's a sampling of sessions at NUTRITION 2026 for a taste of what to expect:

Demystifying food additives - Food additives are a central yet often misunderstood part of the modern food supply. This session will examine what food additives are, why they are used and how they are evaluated for safety. The discussion will also explore the broader implications of evolving additive regulations for the food supply, industry and public health. (Beyond the Label: Regulation of Food Additives, 8:30-9:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, July 28, more information)

GLP-1s across the lifespan - GLP-1 receptor agonists have revolutionized the treatment of obesity, but they may work differently across age groups. In this session, experts will discuss the latest research on potential risks, clinical considerations and nutritional implications of GLP-1 use in adolescents, adults and elderly populations. (GLP-1 Therapies Across the Lifespan: Special Populations and Clinical Implications, 2:30-4:00 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 26, more information)

Competing nutrition goals - For older adults, goals such as managing body weight and reducing cardiometabolic disease risk can sometimes conflict with goals of preserving muscle and bone health and preventing frailty. This session will highlight approaches clinicians can use to prioritize outcomes, minimize harm and adapt nutrition recommendations as older adults' health status and functional needs change. (Navigating Competing Nutrition Goals in Older Adults, 4:30-5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 26, more information)

Food as medicine - Produce prescriptions and medically tailored meals and groceries are becoming more common as a way to prevent and treat diseases. This session will feature results from clinical trials and pragmatic studies to help guide the implementation of food-is-medicine strategies in a range of care settings. (Food as Medicine and Medically Tailored Dietary Interventions: Clinical Efficacy and Implementation Across Care Settings, 8:30-9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 25, more information)

When and what we eat - Does it matter what time of day we eat? Do ultra-processed foods affect health differently than minimally-processed foods? This session will untangle the evidence with presentations of new research on when and what we eat--and how these factors may interact to influence human development, aging, metabolism and health. (Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods and Eating Timing on Metabolism and Health, 10-11:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 25, more information)

Pregnancy & young children - Nutrition and environmental exposures during pregnancy and the first years of childhood can have lasting impacts on health. This session will feature new research examining opportunities to optimize nutrition to give children the best possible start. (Optimizing Nutrition for Early-Life Health: From Pregnancy to Early Childhood, 10:30 a.m.-noon EDT Monday, July 27, more information)

Apply for a press pass

Reporters are invited to attend NUTRITION 2026 in person or follow along via our virtual newsroom. To apply for press access, review our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form.

Qualifying journalists will receive:

A press badge with access to all in-person sessions and a dedicated on-site newsroom

On-demand recordings from select sessions after the event

Early access to embargoed, high-impact research announcements

Personalized assistance arranging one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

Never miss a story

Other ways to join the discussion and get the latest nutrition news:

Contact:

Nancy Lamontagne, Media Liaison

(919) 617-1330 (mobile) [email protected]

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, ASN has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE American Society for Nutrition (ASN)