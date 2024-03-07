Meeting the Changing Needs of the Silver Segment in Personal Care: 2023 Consumer Trends Report - Targeted Solutions, Authentic Marketing, and Holistic Ageing

The "Meeting the Needs of the Silver Segment in Personal Care" report

Aging populations are changing the global consumer landscape and brands need to tailor their products. This report explores the changing consumer needs and attitudes around aging.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry. Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector and  access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Scope

  • According to UN data, compared to 2017, the number of persons aged 60 or above is expected to more than double by 2050 and to more than triple by 2100, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100.
  • Many older consumers accept their age and are looking to express and celebrate it through the products they buy.
  • By promoting inclusivity and challenging stereotypes, brands can build stronger connections with this important silver segment demographic.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Silver Segment
  • Targeted Solutions
  • Authentic Marketing
  • Holistic Ageing
  • What's Next?
  • Take-Outs
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • No 7
  • Earth Rhythm
  • Kiehl's
  • Body Shop
  • Dove
  • Trinny London

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4if1ys

