Meeting the Changing Needs of the Silver Segment in Personal Care: 2023 Consumer Trends Report - Targeted Solutions, Authentic Marketing, and Holistic Ageing

Aging populations are changing the global consumer landscape and brands need to tailor their products. This report explores the changing consumer needs and attitudes around aging.

Scope

According to UN data, compared to 2017, the number of persons aged 60 or above is expected to more than double by 2050 and to more than triple by 2100, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100.

Many older consumers accept their age and are looking to express and celebrate it through the products they buy.

By promoting inclusivity and challenging stereotypes, brands can build stronger connections with this important silver segment demographic.

Key Topics Covered:

The Silver Segment

Targeted Solutions

Authentic Marketing

Holistic Ageing

What's Next?

Take-Outs

