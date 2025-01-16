Meeting Today's Affordable Housing Needs: The Positive Impact of Factory Built Housing

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a home that's not only beautiful and affordable but also built with superior quality and cutting-edge technology. This isn't a dream; it's the reality that Franklin Homes, a leader in modular home manufacturing, has been delivering for over 50 years. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid takes viewers on a journey in its upcoming segment featuring Franklin Homes, that showcases the positive impact of modular construction on today's housing market.

The need for affordable, high-quality housing is a pressing issue across the country. Traditional construction methods can often be time-consuming and expensive, making homeownership a distant dream for many. Franklin Homes challenges the misconception surrounding factory-built housing. Their innovative approach utilizes a controlled environment, ensuring consistent quality that often surpasses traditional stick-built homes.

This informative segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid aims to spark conversation about innovative solutions in the housing industry.

Blake Jackson, General Manager / VP of Franklin Homes, states, "Franklin Homes has been providing superior quality homes at an exceptional value for over fifty-five years. Frankin prides itself on its manufacturing processes using superior materials and quality craftsmanship. A Franklin home is built with integrity, pride, quality, and passion. The ability to build one's forever home is a responsibility Franklin puts valued emphasis on daily."

Many viewers may be surprised to learn that factory-built homes are constructed in a controlled environment using advanced materials and techniques. This often leads to superior quality and consistency compared to traditional stick-built homes. Franklin Homes emphasizes its commitment to exceeding industry standards, ensuring each home is built to last and withstand the elements. Additionally, factory-built homes offer faster construction times and often translate to significant cost savings for homeowners.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an educational program that explores timely topics and pressing issues impacting our world. Hosted by the distinguished actor Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look at the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping various industries. Airing on public television stations nationwide, Viewpoint uses storytelling and insightful commentary to inform, inspire, and empower viewers. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.

About Franklin Homes:

Franklin Homes has been a leader in the affordable housing industry for over 50 years nationwide. Franklin Homes utilizes modern, factory-built construction techniques to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes at an exceptional value. For more information, visit https://www.franklinhomesusa.com/.

