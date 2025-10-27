MeetKai and Accell Partner to Bring Advanced AI to ALVA and Super App Across LATAM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai Inc., a leading sovereign AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with Accell Technologies to integrate MeetKai Brasil's Brazilian Portuguese and MeetKai's Spanish Reasoning Models into ALVA, Accell's flagship platform and Super App. This collaboration will make state-of-the-art AI capabilities available to millions of users across Latin America.

By integrating MeetKai's multilingual reasoning models—built specifically for local dialects, cultural nuance, and contextual understanding—ALVA's full suite of services will now support natural, intelligent interactions across ALVA's suite of services. Users in Bolivia, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, Argentina, Chile, and other Latin American countries will experience enhanced digital engagement, personalized assistance, and dynamic information access—all in their native language.

"ALVA represents the next evolution of how people connect with technology in Latin America," said Nathan Alvarez, CEO of Accell Technologies. "By combining MeetKai's sovereign AI with ALVA's ad tech and telecom ecosystem, we are delivering a truly localized digital experience that blends AI, advertising, and engagement into one intelligent Super App. This is about more than AI, it is about building real value for our users and partners across the region."

Accell's ALVA platform serves as a comprehensive "Super App," bringing together digital identity, AI, payments, communications, and lifestyle services in one seamless environment. The inclusion of MeetKai's AI technology will allow ALVA users to interact through voice and text with unprecedented fluency and precision.

"By integrating our locally trained reasoning models, we're enabling truly sovereign AI experiences that understand, reason, and respond naturally in the languages people actually use every day," said MeetKai President and Chief Business Officer, Peter John Alexander. MeetKai Brasil CEO, Alessandro Quattrini, added "this isn't translation—it's intelligent understanding and cultural relevance. Together we're redefining how people engage with digital platforms in our region."

The rollout of MeetKai's AI technology within ALVA will begin in Q4 2025 throughout Latin America, supporting Accell's mission to connect the region's digital ecosystem through innovation and local empowerment.

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a global leader in Sovereign AI—specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platform deployment. The company's flagship MK-A1 Platform empowers governments, enterprises, and citizens to build fully sovereign AI ecosystems that ensure data ownership, localization, and long-term national value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com.

About MeetKai Brasil

MeetKai Brasil, a joint venture of MeetKai Inc., established to deliver fully sovereign AI solutions across Brazil. The company develops advanced Brazilian Portuguese reasoning models and industry-specific AI applications designed to empower government, enterprise, and consumer customers with secure, localized, and high-performance AI capabilities. Learn more at www.meetkai.com.br.

About Accell Technologies / ALVA

Accell Technologies is a global digital infrastructure company focused on AI, blockchain, and ad tech innovation. Through its platform ALVA, Accell connects telecom operators, media networks, and AI ecosystems to deliver personalized advertising and real-world monetization at scale.

ALVA powers the region's first AI-driven Super App ecosystem, combining AI engagement, blockchain integration, and telecom distribution to create the next generation of digital economies across Latin America and beyond.

Learn more at www.oyealva.com.

SOURCE MeetKai