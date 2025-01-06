MEETKAI'S TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS ADOPTED BY INDUSTRY LEADERS - SHOWCASED AT CES 2025

ThinkAR, Florida State University, and Charlamagne, using Meetkai's Wearable, Intelligence, and Immersive Platforms for Hardware, Education, and Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, MeetKai is showcasing how industry leaders in hardware, education, and entertainment are implementing its Wearable, Intelligence, and Interactive platforms. ThinkAR, Florida State University and Charlamagne, are among more than a dozen organizations globally that are integrating MeetKai's cutting edge technology to build differentiated solutions.

This year's highlights include ThinkAR's new wearables with software powered by MeetKai, Florida State University's debut of an AI-powered immersive education platform, and an immersive entertainment world developed with Charlamagne tha God. Conference attendees are welcome to join MeetKai and their brand partners who will be on hand for interviews to discuss their innovations at The Venetian Expo, Bellini Meeting Room 2002.

AI-Powered Wearables: ThinkAR has forged a strategic partnership with MeetKai to integrate their advanced AI software platforms across a comprehensive range of wearable devices, including smart watches, glasses, and headphones. This collaboration will revolutionize how consumers interact with their environment, enabling intuitive AI-powered search and navigation capabilities that seamlessly accompany users throughout their daily lives. The partnership will empower organizations to harness AI technology in a way that enhances rather than disrupts workplace productivity, offering hands-free AI assistance across both private enterprises and public sector operations.





AI-Powered Virtual Training with Florida State University: Florida State University's College of Social Work is transforming how it trains social service workers by utilizing MeetKai's immersive AI platforms. This transformative technology immerses students in ultra-realistic, scenario-based environments which simulate real-world challenges, enabling them to receive real-time feedback and develop critical skills. The platform integrates advanced 3D graphics and AI-driven interactions to redefine traditional education, preparing learners for complex, real-world situations.





Announcing the Launch of Charlamagne's World: Charlamagne selected MeetKai to debut what he believes will be the future of entertainment. Combining innovative AI technologies with Charlamagne's creative vision, this immersive environment will focus on social immersive content, multi-player games, sweepstakes gaming, sponsorship, merchandise, and more.

"At MeetKai, our mission is to shatter technological barriers and create tangible impact," said James Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of MeetKai. "This year at CES, we're showcasing how AI can be both innovative and inclusive, from transforming education with lifelike training platforms to making augmented reality technology accessible for everyone. These advancements aren't just about futuristic concepts—they're practical, user-focused tools that redefine how we live, work, and connect."

"At Florida State University (FSU), we are leaders in innovative research and invest in transformative technology solutions that support student success," says Jonathan Fozard, associate vice president and chief information officer, Florida State University. "Embedded AI environments allow learners to be immersed in real-life scenarios and practice skills to build a future-ready workforce."

"I've always believed in pushing boundaries, and with Charlamagne's World, we're doing just that," Charlamagne tha God, MeetKai Investor & Advisor and Creator of Charlamagne's World. "Partnering with MeetKai has allowed me to bring my vision for immersive entertainment to life—where creativity meets cutting-edge AI technology. This isn't just the future of entertainment; it's a whole new way to connect, engage, and build communities in the digital space."

Attendees can visit MeetKai at CES 2025, January 7–10, to experience these innovations firsthand and learn how AI is shaping the future of technology. MeetKai spokespeople are available for interviews onsite and virtually. To learn more about MeetKai, visit www.meetkai.com .

Meetkai is a pioneering AI company at the forefront of technological innovation, offering three interconnected platforms: Wearables, Intelligence, and Interactive. The Wearables Platform enables intuitive AI-powered search and navigation capabilities that seamlessly accompany users throughout their daily lives. The Intelligence Platform develops advanced function calling AI models known collectively as "Functionary", currently the #1 open sourced Function Calling model. The Interactive Platform transforms digital engagement by creating digital twins, immersive content, and AI-driven games, delivering unparalleled interactive experiences. Through these cutting-edge platforms, MeetKai enables organizations across private and public sectors to develop sophisticated AI applications, create immersive digital experiences, and pioneer the next generation of wearable technology.

