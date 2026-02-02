Meg Higgins of Avalara Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

Recognition highlights leadership in expanding Avalara's global partner ecosystem and strengthening go-to-market collaboration

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, announced today that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Meg Higgins, Senior Vice President, Global Partners at Avalara, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendors and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

As SVP of Global Partners, Higgins leads Avalara's worldwide partner strategy, overseeing alliances with technology, reseller, and services partners. Under her leadership, Avalara has expanded its global partner ecosystem, strengthened go-to-market collaboration, and delivered scalable, partner-led solutions that help businesses navigate increasingly complex tax compliance requirements. Higgins is recognized for her partner-first approach, operational excellence, and commitment to creating long-term value for partners and customers alike.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

Over the past year, Higgins has helped transform the Avalara partner experience by advancing the responsible use of AI across the partner journey, enabling partners to build, sell, implement, and scale compliance solutions with greater speed and confidence. Innovations such as Avi, Avalara's tax and compliance agent, MCP-enabled integrations, AI-guided onboarding, and real-time insights help partners accelerate implementations, enhance advisory services, and deliver audit-ready outcomes within the tools customers already use. The result is a simpler, more profitable, and future-ready partner experience that drives growth and differentiation while delivering lasting peace of mind.

The Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list is featured online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com .

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.