Mega Matrix Announced that The Japanese-Language Short Drama "ドＳ社長と死にゆく奥様の百日戦争", Was First Released on August 13 at FlexTV

In "ドS社長と死にゆく奥様の百日戦争", the female protagonist's unfortunate severe illness, which should have been a time for the couple to face difficulties together, instead exposes the fact that the male protagonist has already fallen for someone else. At the moment when she needs care and support the most, he shifts all his attention to his lover, starkly contrasting his affection for her with his indifference toward the female protagonist. Even more infuriating and unacceptable is that, as the female protagonist's condition worsens and she desperately needs care, he not only fails to show any concern but also deliberately provokes and irritates her…

The director skillfully blends visual effects with emotional expression. The short drama uses cold tones of blue and gray to highlight the city's indifference and the characters' sense of loneliness, creating a gloomy atmosphere. In contrast, warm tones depict the female protagonist's tender moments in the orphanage, symbolizing her inner sanctuary. This stark color contrast allows the audience to deeply experience the characters' inner struggles and pain.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV through Yuder Pte. Ltd., its indirect majority-controlled subsidiary, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering multiple language versions such as English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. "ドS社長と死にゆく奥様の百日戦争" was released on FlexTV on August 13. This short drama showcases the multifaceted nature of marriage: it can be a gentle sanctuary or a brutal battlefield. It serves as a mirror, reflecting the soul of everyone who is lost and struggling in love. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

#Romance# #Short Drama# #FlexTV# #MPU#

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; ; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

SOURCE Mega Matrix Corp.