Mega Matrix Announces that the Werewolf Romance Short Drama "Fated to Miss: The Luna in His Dreams", Will Be Launched in November at FlexTV

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that it will launch its werewolf romance short drama "Fated to Miss: The Luna in His Dreams" in November at FlexTV. This series offers a complex emotional narrative that immerses viewers in a mysterious and perilous supernatural world of werewolves.

Amelia and Daniel were captured by wandering hunters as children, forming a deep bond that led them to vow to be together for life. However, after their separation, they have been unable to find each other. When Amelia is given to Daniel by her adoptive father, they discover that they are destined "mates." Yet, the lingering memory of their first love prevents them from acknowledging their true feelings. As a result of outside interference, their trust in each other begins to erode.

"Fated to Miss: The Luna in His Dreams" creates a world rich in history and secrets through gothic architecture and antique furniture. The design team employs dark, emotional color palettes and clever lighting arrangements to heighten the tension and mystery of the storyline, providing an immersive visual experience for viewers.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering multiple language versions such as English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. "Fated to Miss: The Luna in His Dreams" will be available online starting November, reminding viewers that selfless sacrifice for loved ones deserves recognition, appreciation, and remembrance. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

