Mega Matrix Corp. Announced that "My Exclusive Client" - A Love Game Across the Workplace and Nightlife will be first released on June 27

Jennifer's career has been a roller coaster. She had dreams of winning a Pulitzer Prize for her nonfiction writing, but her work was repeatedly rejected by traditional media. After many unsuccessful job searches, she was finally hired by Vanity Queen, the number one ranked magazine in the United States, and worked for six years at the top magazine, becoming an ace emotional columnist. However, just as her career is booming, she faces a layoff crisis. To keep her column, she has to complete a brand new story about a call girl, a choice that not only rewrites her career but also leads to an unexpected story with a mysterious masked man ...

The appearance of the mysterious masked man in the passionate club makes Jennifer re-examine the possibilities of life but also arouses more questions. Those familiar conversations and coincidental moments make Jennifer more and more suspicious... Who is this mysterious masked man? How are his and Jennifer's identities intertwined in the workplace? What is the truth behind all this?

"My Exclusive Client" was created by the industry's top production team and is enhanced by the superb acting of the cast. The play creates an immersive viewing experience through the contrast between a magazine's cold and restrained workplace environment and the passionate and exuberant atmosphere of a nightclub. During the day, you will see Jennifer's pressures and struggles in the workplace; at night, you will follow her into a world of desire and passion. This plot design of dividing day and night not only intensifies the emotional conflict but also makes the audience unable to extricate themselves from it...

"My Exclusive Client" will be exclusively broadcast on FlexTV on June 27. Please look forward to this dual adventure of career and love. The forbidden relationship between Jennifer and the mysterious masked man, which spans the workplace and emotions, will lead you to uncover a deep secret and explore the intersection and collision between career and love.

FlexTV currently distributes content to over 100 countries worldwide, offering over six languages including but not limited to English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arabic. The launch of "My Exclusive Client" marks another important progress made by FlexTV in the field of original content production. For more exciting content, please visit FlexTV.Don't miss this visual and emotional feast. Stay tuned for its release!

#Romantic Comedy #Dual Identity #Short Drama #FlexTV #MPU

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; ; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

X (f/k/a Twitter): twitter.com/MegaMatrixMPU Facebook: facebook.com/megamatrixmpu facebook.com/flextvus LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/megamatrixmpu TikTok: tiktok.com/@flextv_english YouTube: youtube.com/@FlexTV_English

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mega Matrix Corp.