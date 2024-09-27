Mega Matrix Corp. to Present at APOS 2024 to Discuss the Future of the Short Drama Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that that its management attended APOS 2024 in Indonesia on September 25th.

Hosted by Media Partners Asia in 2010, the event aims to establish a collaborative channel that connects local and global leaders in the entertainment industry to explore the future together. This year's summit focuses on the media, telecom, and entertainment sectors, offering in-depth analysis on how technological advancements and evolving consumer demands are unlocking new opportunities and growth potential in media, entertainment, sports, and telecommunications.

The event gathered top executives and leaders from the digital media and entertainment industries. During the session titled "The Rise of Short Dramas: Business Models and Future Trends," Will Ning, Senior Legal Manager of FlexTV, provided an in-depth analysis of the current state of the short drama industry in the Asian market. He recognized Indonesia's vast potential, highlighting that the nation's unified cultural and religious landscape offers more opportunities for resonance and engagement in the short drama market. Addressing FlexTV's rapid growth in Asia, he emphasized, "Content is our core competitive advantage. In the Indonesian market, in particular, FlexTV plans to curate more high-quality content, expand our local user acquisition channels, and collaborate with outstanding localized teams to enhance the localization level of short drama content."

As a leading platform in the short drama sector, FlexTV remains committed to global market expansion and content innovation. This summit showcased the contributions and efforts made by Mega Matrix's FlexTV toward the globalization of short dramas, offering valuable insights and strategic recommendations for the industry's future growth in Asia and beyond. Looking ahead, FlexTV will continue its mission to deliver high-quality content to audiences worldwide.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

About NEORIGIN: Neorigin Co. (KOSDAQ: 094860) is a diversified global enterprise, with its main business areas encompassing IP operations, game distribution, short dramas, and cross-border e-commerce. With strong global distribution capabilities covering over 150 countries, NEORIGIN identifies and acquires IPs with market value for operation. The company has global distribution experience for games such as Fantasy Babies, Desperate Housewives, and My Own Angel. By acquiring the original IPs of Luna and Fantasy Babies, NEORIGIN has expanded its game portfolio. Additionally, the short drama and e-commerce platform businesses will significantly enhance the company's value. https://www.neorigin.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; ; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

X (f/k/a Twitter): twitter.com/MegaMatrixMPU Facebook: facebook.com/megamatrixmpu facebook.com/flextvus LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/megamatrixmpu TikTok: tiktok.com/@flextv_english YouTube: youtube.com/@FlexTV_English

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website ( www.megamatrix.io ) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mega Matrix Corp.