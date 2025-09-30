Megadeals fuel M&A surge to USD 3.39 trillion

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A wave of blockbuster deals in transportation and technology triggered a 32 percent year-to-date (YTD) surge in M&A volume to USD 3.39 trillion despite deal count remaining close to all-time lows. The latest M&A Highlights 9M25 report by Mergermarket, an ION service, shows 49 megadeals totaling USD 986 billion—the highest recorded by Mergermarket.

The tariff shocks that rattled markets early in the year created a challenging market for small-and mid-cap transactions, meaning M&A has been dominated by mega-cap companies undertaking big-ticket deals. Momentum resumed as auctions heated up in August and September. Despite lingering uncertainty, the appetite for high-value transactions shows no sign of slowing down heading into the year-end.

Key insights from the report

Global trends and sector leaders: Despite a drop in deal count, global M&A was fueled by blockbuster moves like Union Pacific's USD 88 billion takeover of Norfolk Southern, and Electronic Arts' USD 56.6 billion take-private by PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. North America was up by 35 percent compared to the same period last year, while APAC stole the spotlight with a 50 percent surge. EMEA lagged, inching up a modest 11 percent. Transportation and technology led M&A activity, signaling investor confidence in infrastructure, and innovation-led growth. AI was at the forefront, with major deals from Google, Meta, and Anthropic.





Lucinda Guthrie, Head of Mergermarket, says, "After 2024's elections, pro-growth agendas and tariff jitters redrew the M&A map. Smaller deals slowed; resilient sectors kept winning under lighter reviews. The US set the pace with megadeals and corporate streamlining, Europe welcomed new inflows, and China climbed back to second place. With pipelines buzzing through late 3Q25, dealmakers are moving fast to seal transactions while the window stays open."

**All data accurate as of 29 September 2025.

