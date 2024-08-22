MegaFood Launches Superfood Mushroom Line Including The First Ever Dietary Supplement Mushroom Product Clinically Tested For Stress Relief Ϯ*

The new Superfood Mushroom line utilizes the mushrooms' fruiting bodies versus mycelium on grain fillers. These fruiting bodies have been shown to contain higher levels of beta-glucans than myceliated grain products making them the optimal choice for harnessing the potential of mushrooms' health-supporting properties. Additionally, to ensure the highest quality ingredient standard, MegaFood sourced organic mushrooms that are greenhouse-grown on natural substrates with environmental conditions of fresh air, and ambient temperatures in an effort to mimic natural growth conditions.

"We are proud to launch this line of doctor formulated, plant-powered Superfood Mushrooms to support a range of health needs," says Dr. Som Ghatak, Ph.D., Senior Director of R&D and Nutrition Science at MegaFood. "We deliberately paired fruiting body mushrooms with botanicals to deliver key benefits to consumers that are based on clinical research and studies."

The new Superfood Mushroom Stress Relief™Ϯ product is supported by a gold standard clinical study. The groundbreaking clinical was the first randomized double-blind study of its kind conducted on the combination of Reishi mushroom and Ashwagandha.* One of the key findings of this study is that MegaFood's Superfood Mushroom Stress Relief™Ϯ was clinically shown to reduce stress in as little as 6 weeks. Ϯ This study cements MegaFood's Superfood Mushroom Stress Relief™Ϯ as the first and only dietary supplement mushroom product clinically tested for stress relief.*

"We're thrilled with the findings from this gold standard clinical study which is the largest randomized double-blind study ever conducted on the effects of Reishi mushroom,*" says Matt Smith, VP of Marketing at MegaFood. "These results are a testament to our commitment to scientific rigor and product innovation, positioning us as a leader in science-backed supplements."

MegaFood's new line features:

Superfood Mushroom Focus Support Ϯ : formulated using fruiting body Lion's mane mushroom and clinically studied Bacognize ® Bacopa monnieri to support focus, attention, and memory. Ϯ

pairs fruiting body Reishi mushroom and clinically studied KSM-66 ® ashwagandha to help reduce stress levels. Ϯ SuperFood Mushroom Stress Relief ™Ϯ is clinically shown to reduce stress levels in as little as six weeks. Ϯ

features a blend of fruiting body Maitake mushroom with Elderberry and Holy Basil, a clinically studied adaptogenic botanical, offering plant-powered support and antioxidant benefits to support healthy immune function. Ϯ

formulated with fruiting body Cordyceps mushroom and clinically studied Panax ginseng, a botanical known for having a long history in Tibetan and Chinese medicine, to help increase mental and physical energy levels and reduce fatigue.Ϯ

The Superfood Mushroom line is now available to purchase at Amazon and MegaFood.com. To learn more, visit megafood.com.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft effective, planet-first vitamins and minerals powered by plants. Driven by its belief that the power of plants can nurture the health of people and the planet, MegaFood works with trusted suppliers who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. Our products are tested for 150+ pesticides, and we strive for all our products to be Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose Global and has enabled the recovery of over 400,000lbs of nature-bound plastic waste since 2022. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

Ϯ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*Based on publicly accessible research as of August 2024

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MegaFood