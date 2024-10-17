MegaFood Partners with Global Public Health Nonprofit, Vitamin Angels, to Provide Life-Changing Essential Vitamins and Nutrients to More Than 600,000 Women and Children Worldwide

In honor of National Kid's Health Month, MegaFood will work with Vitamin Angels through its 1% for the Planet Membership to nourish the health and wellness of future generations.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Kid's Health Month (October), MegaFood , a certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member that crafts supplements made with real food, is proud to announce its partnership with Vitamin Angels , a global public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – by delivering evidence-based nutrition interventions. As part of its partnership, MegaFood has donated $150,000 to provide more than 600,000 women and children worldwide with life-changing essential vitamins and nutrients.

"We are proud to partner with 1% for the Planet environmental partner, Vitamin Angels, to address the unique nutritional needs of our most vulnerable populations," says Matt Smith, VP of Marketing at MegaFood. "At MegaFood, we are plant-powered and planet-first, upholding the high standards of efficacy, quality and social and environmental impact, verified through our B Corporation Certification and 1% for the Planet membership, to create a healthier world for people and the planet. Together, this partnership will help deliver essential vitamins and nutrients that will enhance nutrition and health outcomes for women and children worldwide fostering a healthier future for all."

This partnership comes at a critical time, with the World Food Program predicting a 20% surge in hunger and malnutrition by 2050 due to the adverse effects of climate change. Nutrition plays a key role in addressing these impacts, and for over 50 years, MegaFood has been using science to harness the power of plants to create the most effective vitamins and supplements – such as its leading and clinically studied Blood Builder® iron supplements, its Men's and Women's One Daily multivitamins, and its pre- and postnatal Baby & Me 2™ line. Together, MegaFood and Vitamin Angels will increase access to solutions that support optimal nutrition for moms and kids globally by amplifying this partnership and raising awareness for the cause through an integrated marketing campaign set to launch in Q2 of 2025.

"At Vitamin Angels, we believe that every child should have the chance to live a healthy and productive life. MegaFood's plant-powered and planet-first heritage not only aligns with our mission to help at-risk populations in need, but addresses the intersection of nutrition and sustainability," says Howard Schiffer, Founder of Vitamin Angels. "Together, we can be part of the generation to end malnutrition and help create a healthier planet for all."

At MegaFood, philanthropy is a crucial part of its business model. In 2023, MegaFood gifted $1.2 million in financial donations, product donations, sponsorships, and grants to like-minded organizations that are helping to create a healthier planet. As MegaFood continues to grow, so does its ability to support issues and organizations aligned with its mission. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to support its partners like Vitamin Angels and other organizations to help create a healthier future for all.

To learn more about MegaFood, visit megafood.com. For more information about Vitamin Angels, visit vitaminangels.org .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft effective, planet-first vitamins and minerals powered by plants. Driven by its belief that the power of plants can nurture the health of people and the planet, MegaFood works with trusted suppliers who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. Our products are tested for 150+ pesticides, and we strive for all our products to be Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose Global and has enabled the recovery of over 400,000lbs of nature-bound plastic waste since 2022. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 72 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid (formerly GuideStar) give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org .

