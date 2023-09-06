MegaFood Releases First Impact Report Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Planet and People

Transparency is a key pillar of the brand and this report reinforces its value

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood , a certified B Corporation celebrating its 50th anniversary of crafting nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins, and minerals paired with real food, announced today the release of its first-ever Impact Report, detailing the brand's efforts to improve the impact it has on both people and the planet. The report also outlines future sustainability plans and goals for MegaFood.

"This impact report is our way to transparently communicate our sustainability progress and hold ourselves accountable to our impact and goals.," says Andy Dahlen, Chief Executive Officer of MegaFood. "We know that embedding sustainability into everything we do is the right thing to do."

MegaFood's Impact Report follows the framework of a B Corp assessment and focuses on Workers, Community, Environment, and Regenerating Supply.

Workers: Employees are at the heart of any company ecosystem, and MegaFood takes pride in offering a workplace environment where all employees and teams can flourish. In addition to providing a liveable wage, the company prioritizes health, wellness, safety, and job satisfaction, as well as creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.



100% of employees are paid a living wage, calculated for the Greater Manchester/ Nashua NH area and maintains gender pay equity.

In 2022, MegaFood's non-fatal injuries and illnesses rate was <1.94 for operations and 1.061 for the entire company compared to the national average for goods-producing industries at 2.7 1 . This is a result of clear protocols and regular safety training.

24 hours annually of paid volunteer time off encourages employees to contribute in a meaningful way to local communities. A total of 546 employee hours were volunteered in 2022.



24% of workers self-identify as part of a racially or ethnically diverse group compared to 11% in New Hampshire , a metric we seek to continuously improve.

2. Community: MegaFood seeks to use its platform to elevate groups that work towards a better planet for all. Partnering and supporting farmers, industry peers, industry experts, academia, and nonprofits the brand aims to use its influence to support a more just, inclusive, and planet-friendly world.



In 2022, MegaFood gave $1,235,000 in financial and product donations, sponsorships and small grants. Small grants were awarded to support organizations working toward climate resiliency and an improved outlook for future generations.

Since 2019, MegaFood has been a proud supporter of the Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) and has donated over $100,000 .

To create systematic change for a climate-friendly future, MegaFood recognizes the brand must collaborate with aligned groups and organizations. Throughout 2022, the American Sustainable Business Network's Regenerative Agriculture and Justice Working Group met monthly to develop 2023 Farm Bill Priorities that aim to support the transition to Regenerative Agriculture.

3. Environment: MegaFood prioritizes practices that continue to focus on reducing our environmental footprint. Specifically, the company is focused on ways to improve the environment and the overall impact on the air, climate, water, and ecosystem. Through a variety of tactics, MegaFood is working to improve operations efficiency as well as supporting regenerative efforts in the supply web.



In 2022, MegaFood improved operations efficiency by eliminating 13,500 pounds of plastic to landfill by shipping with hexcel paper-wrap in place of plastic bubble wrap; reduced emitted carbon by 157,000 pounds by leveraging a shared truck load service, and reduced delivery generated carbon by 80% by partnering with a 3rd Party Logistics company for delivery.



MegaFood is 100% renewably powered with Native Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). Native's REC Portfolio accelerates the development of new and innovative solar and wind energy projects that will produce renewable energy for years to come.

4. Regenerating Supply: Fruits, vegetables, and botanicals are foundational to MegaFood products. Healthy, nutrient-dense foods depend upon rich, healthy soils. For that reason, MegaFood has been an active proponent of regenerative agriculture which is rooted in the wisdom of Indigenous traditions and prioritizes nurturing the soil while also sustaining ecological function, biodiversity, and farmer welfare.



To further research the broad benefits of regenerative agriculture, MegaFood has partnered with the Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems of California State University, Chico , and is helping fund the Soil Carbon Accrual Project.

Tripper Farm, located in Indonesia provides turmeric used in some MegaFood products. Through the Tripper Agroforestry Project, MegaFood in partnership with Tripper's sister company Origine, organized a series of workshops to help farmers: manage land, improve soil fertility, learn about intercropping and cropping patterns, and create planting calendars. Now 335 farmers have replicated these practices and are benefiting from improved agroforestry systems.

In 2022, MegaFood spent more than $3 million directly on certified organic ingredients. Additionally, the company is celebrating four of their suppliers that achieved Regenerative Organic Certification, for some or all of their crops.

"Changing climate impacts everyone – from farmers to employees and consumers. At MegaFood, we are committing to a science-based target and working rigorously to craft a meaningful climate action plan that focuses on reduction projects before offsets," says Stacia Betley, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at MegaFood. "Through our partnerships and collaboration, we are committed to moving the needle as we don't have time to waste."

As the company continues its journey to becoming more sustainable, they recognize there is still much to be done. Looking ahead, MegaFood will continue to support soil health while taking a holistic approach to sustainability. Additionally, MegaFood will continue to expand efforts on reduction projects with the creation of an Operations Green Team. With this report, MegaFood invites customers and consumers to track the progress made, hear about the challenges they face, and learn how, by working together, they can make people and the planet healthier.

This first Impact Report provides a detailed window into the heart of MegaFood's sustainability work undertaken to date in these and other important areas, and provides a glimpse into goals and plans for the future. View the entire report online at megafood.com/impact . For more information on MegaFood's sustainability efforts, visit megafood.com .

