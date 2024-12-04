Megan Jankura and Liz Lucas Named Co-Leaders of Petauri MAx

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform expands leadership team to shape the future of its recently formed market access agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, is pleased to announce the appointments of Megan Jankura and Liz Lucas as co-leaders of Petauri MAx, reporting to Dan Vanderpoel, Managing Partner of Petauri MAx and Head of Client Partnerships & EVP, Petauri. This key business unit focuses on delivering innovative, client-centric market access marketing solutions to meet the evolving needs of its pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Megan Jankura joins Petauri MAx with nearly 2 decades of strategic leadership in market access and business development. Known for her ability to craft actionable strategies that translate data into impactful outcomes, Jankura has consistently driven innovation, transforming processes and delivering measurable results.

"Megan's impressive track record in client partnership, business development, and market access makes her an ideal addition to the Petauri MAx leadership team," said Dan Vanderpoel. "Her expertise aligns perfectly with our focus on expanding Petauri's portfolio and capabilities." Jankura's collaboration with Vanderpoel spans previous ventures, most recently at Precision Value & Health, where they navigated complex payer landscapes on behalf of a wide range of clients over nearly a decade.

Liz Lucas, a seasoned veteran of the organization, brings over 20 years of market access experience to her role. As EVP, Client Services, Lucas has been instrumental in building cohesive teams, fostering collaboration, and designing scalable solutions for highly nuanced markets. Her deep client relationships and expertise in payer engagement strategies position her as a driving force in advancing Petauri MAx's client-first mission.

"Liz's leadership and extensive industry knowledge have been pivotal in delivering innovative, go-to-market solutions," said Sarah McNulty, Group President. "Her proven ability to align strategy and execution ensures Petauri MAx continues to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Together, Jankura and Lucas bring complementary strengths that will shape the future of Petauri MAx. Their collective leadership will drive the division's expansion in market access offerings, focusing on strategic payer marketing solutions. "Megan and Liz's combined expertise and commitment to excellence will ensure Petauri MAx continues to set the standard for innovation and client success," said Vanderpoel.

About Petauri:

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, and the agencies of the Brightly Network, all now Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

