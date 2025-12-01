Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Issues Statement Regarding Lawsuit Victory Against Milagro Gramz

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the jury that presided over Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz in the Southern District of Florida found defendant Milagro liable for all three counts – defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction – for spreading false and harmful misinformation on social media.

The jury found that Milagro deliberately harmed Megan with her malicious conduct on social media, resulting in the jury awarding Megan with $75,000. Additionally, under Florida law, Milagro's liability for reposting the deepfake pornographic video will also require her to reimburse Megan for legal fees.

"We're thankful for the jury's commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media," Megan's attorney Mari Henderson said. "Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida's fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover costs of Megan's legal bills on the deepfake claim. This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences."

Contrary to public statements issued by Milagro's attorneys, the court has not issued a final judgment regarding the defamation count. The judge will make a final ruling and determine the entire financial amount that Milagro will be required to pay Megan, inclusive of legal bills and the defamation count, at a later date.

Megan's legal team has also submitted a formal letter to Milagro's team counsel, highlighting their blatant misrepresentation of the jury's verdict, noting they are continuing to post defamatory content and requesting they retract the comments immediately.

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion