MegazoneCloud Accelerates U.S. Expansion… Targets 10x U.S. Revenue Growth in 2026

- Media Briefing at AWS re:Invent to Announce 2026 Business Plan and Strategy

- To Proactively Respond to High-Growth Market Momentum, MegazoneCloud U.S. to Dramatically Expand Full-Time Headcount in 2026

- Building AWS-Centered Local Leadership and Strengthening Global Partnerships to Accelerate U.S. Business from Generative AI to Quantum Computing

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a leading AI-native digital transformation company, is accelerating its expansion in the U.S. market. Leveraging its global partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company plans to scale rapidly in the U.S. and strengthen its growth engine across next-generation technologies including Generative AI and Quantum Computing.

Jon Providence, U.S. CRO, and Scott Weber, U.S. CTO, speak about MegazoneCloud’s U.S. market strategy and business plans during a media briefing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott Weber, U.S. CTO, Doug Yeum, CEO of MegazoneCloud, and Jon Providence, U.S. CRO, answer reporters’ questions during a media briefing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MegazoneCloud held a media briefing in Las Vegas during AWS re:Invent 2025, where it unveiled its 2026 U.S. market business plan and strategy. The session featured presentations by Jon Providence, U.S. CRO (Chief Revenue Officer), and Scott Weber, U.S. CTO (Chief Technology Officer). The executives introduced the company's U.S. growth goals, execution priorities, and organizational direction.

Jon Providence stated, "MegazoneCloud plans to dramatically increase its full-time headcount in the U.S. next year, and based on that growth, we aim to expand U.S. revenue by more than 10 times."

Providence highlighted the market opportunity, adding, "The U.S. cloud computing market is expected to sustain a CAGR of 16.5% over the next five years and grow to $1 trillion by 2030. In particular, driven by the rapid adoption of Generative AI and Natural Language Processing solutions, the cloud AI segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 31% during the same period"

He continued, "To capture these market tailwinds, MegazoneCloud will leverage our strategic partnership with AWS and our proprietary solutions—including our enterprise AI platform Megazone AIR Studio and our security brand HALO—to help U.S. customers move faster and secure key positions in AI and cloud transformation. With a U.S. leadership team that has a proven track record of building successful AWS ISV partnerships, and with a significantly strengthened local organization centered around that team, we are confident in achieving our revenue targets."

Jon Providence commented on the company's partnership strategy, saying, "In the U.S. market, AWS is our core partner and will remain at the center of our expansion." He added, "MegazoneCloud has already established top-tier partnerships with leading global tech companies such as Databricks, and Datadog. Building on these collaborations, we will deliver integrated technology and service value to customers."

He emphasized MegazoneCloud's AWS expertise, stating, "MegazoneCloud has deep specialization in AWS, with four AWS Ambassadors—technical leaders officially selected by AWS for their outstanding expertise within partner organizations— including our U.S. CTO." He continued, "Based on this expertise, MegazoneCloud U.S. is driving professional services as key pillars in AI Strategy, Cloud Modernization, and Application Transformation."

He added, "In collaboration with AWS Professional Services, we will help customers accelerate their AI and cloud transformation journeys. In addition, we will further strengthen our reach and touchpoints with local customers." He said the U.S. organization will also focus on solving industry-specific challenges and expanding AWS opportunities for Korean enterprises operating in the United States.

Scott Weber concluded, "MegazoneCloud is an AWS partner with differentiated breadth and depth—spanning cloud-native to AI-native, and extending into Quantum Computing. We deliver unique expertise that covers both AI and quantum domains simultaneously." He added, "With world-class capabilities and ISO-certified reliability, including AIR Studio, we will actively leverage this portfolio to accelerate growth in the U.S. market."

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native digital transformation company, pioneering innovation since its founding in 1998. As Korea's first official partner of Google Apps (2009) and AWS (2012), the company has grown into a global technology leader, becoming Korea's first cloud tech unicorn in 2022.

With more than 2,000 technology experts and strategic partnerships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), MegazoneCloud supports over 8,000 customers worldwide—from large enterprises to fast-growing startups. The company also collaborates with more than 150 independent software vendors (ISVs) to deliver a full spectrum of services across cloud migration, AI, data analytics, and security.

To help every organization become AI-native, MegazoneCloud delivers integrated solutions through its proprietary cloud, AI, and security platforms, including AIR Studio, Space CloudOps, Hyper Billing, and HALO Security. These platforms reflect MegazoneCloud's commitment to innovation and customer success in the AI era.

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud has built a strong global presence through overseas subsidiaries and local branches across nine countries—including the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Singapore. Each entity works closely with regional customers and partners to accelerate cloud adoption and AI-driven innovation, while expanding MegazoneCloud's end-to-end delivery capabilities worldwide.

Guided by its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is dedicated to helping customers build future-ready competitiveness powered by technology, data, and people, continuing to grow alongside its global partners and clients.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud