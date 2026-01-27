MegazoneCloud and Hana Bank Partner to Develop Innovative Digital Financial Services

Co-development of innovative financial services powered by advanced digital technologies such as AI, cloud, and data science

Strategic cooperation on trade finance for large-scale GPU and NPU server imports aligned with the government's Global Top 3 AI initiative

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a leading AI-native digital transformation company (CEO: Doug Yeum), today announced a strategic partnership with Hana Bank (CEO: Hosung Lee) to jointly explore and develop innovative digital financial services integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data science.

Max Lee (left), Chairman of MegazoneCloud, and Hosung Lee, CEO of Hana Bank, pose for a photo following the signing of a strategic business cooperation agreement in the AI cloud market and expanded support for financial services.

Max Lee, Chairman of the Board of MegazoneCloud, and Hosung Lee, CEO of Hana Bank, signed a Strategic Business Cooperation Agreement at Hana Bank's headquarters in Euljiro, Jung-gu, Seoul. The agreement outlines collaboration in the AI cloud market and expanded support for financial services.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to:

Provide import and export trade finance to support MegazoneCloud's planned large-scale imports of GPU and NPU servers for the construction of AI data centers, in line with the Korean government's Global Top 3 AI initiative.

Identify and jointly develop converged business models that combine both companies' technologies and services across finance, cloud, and AI.

In particular, Hana Bank plans to consider not only financial support for GPU and NPU server imports, but also direct and indirect equity investments as part of the partnership.

Through this collaboration, the companies aim to strengthen the technological competitiveness of MegazoneCloud—Asia's largest cloud managed service provider (MSP)—while also supporting the growth of domestic big tech and semiconductor companies facing constraints in securing GPU supplies.

"Together with Hana Bank, we will combine MegazoneCloud's strengths in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations and our AI-focused platforms with Hana Bank's financial data to develop AI-driven financial solutions," said Chris Hwang, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of MegazoneCloud. "We also aim to accelerate the deployment of AI data centers tailored to the financial sector."

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud has built a strong global presence through overseas subsidiaries and local branches across nine countries—including the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Singapore. Each entity works closely with regional customers and partners to accelerate cloud adoption and AI-driven innovation, while expanding MegazoneCloud's end-to-end delivery capabilities worldwide.

Guided by its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is dedicated to helping customers build future-ready competitiveness powered by technology, data, and people, continuing to grow alongside its global partners and clients.

