MegazoneCloud and AVITA, a leading AI avatar company, partner to bring physical AI to market

Co-development of physical AI services integrating AI avatars and autonomous robots

Exploration of applications across retail, finance, manufacturing and public sectors

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a leading AI-native digital transformation company, today announced a strategic partnership with Japanese AI avatar leader AVITA to bring innovative physical AI solutions to market. Championed by MegazoneCloud CEO Doug Yeum and AVITA CEO Hiroshi Ishiguro, the collaboration will leverage advanced cloud infrastructure and robotics expertise to drive the real-world application of physical AI.

Forging the future of physical AI: MegazoneCloud CEO Doug Yeum [Left] and AVITA COO & CFO Shogo Nishiguchi [Right] finalize their strategic partnership at MegazoneCloud's Seoul headquarters.

The two companies recently signed a strategic partnership agreement at the MegazoneCloud's office in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul. The signing ceremony was attended by Doug Yeum, CEO of MegazoneCloud, Shogo Nishiguchi, COO & CFO of AVITA, and other key executives from both organizations.

Through this partnership, MegazoneCloud will combine its cloud and AI capabilities with AVITA's AI avatar technology to develop physical AI solutions integrated with autonomous robots and expand their deployment across various industries.

Unlike traditional robots that repeat pre-programmed actions, autonomous robots can perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and act independently using AI. When combined with AVITA's AI avatar technology, these robots can engage in natural conversations with customers and autonomously perform tasks such as guidance and consultation. AVITA was founded in 2021 by Hiroshi Ishiguro, a globally renowned robotics professor at Osaka University known for his research on humanoids.

MegazoneCloud will support the development and business expansion of physical AI services by integrating AVITA's customer engagement solution "AVACOM" and training solution "AvaTraining" with autonomous humanoids, leveraging its AI-powered cloud infrastructure and global sales network. AVITA will lead the advancement of AI avatar technologies.

AVACOM is a solution in which AI-powered digital avatars provide customer guidance and consultation in physical stores and online environments, helping industries with high customer touchpoints—such as finance and retail—significantly reduce operational costs. AvaTraining is a training solution where AI avatars act as customers, enabling employees to practice real-world customer interactions. The system analyzes employees' responses using AI, providing quantitative evaluation and visualization of individual performance to support systematic workforce development.

The two companies will deploy these solutions across various industry environments, including unmanned checkout systems in retail stores, customer guidance in department stores, and insurance consultation training. They also plan to expand their collaboration into key sectors such as finance and the public sector.

"MegazoneCloud has continuously explored new technological frontiers in cloud and AI while rapidly validating their market potential," said Doug Yeum, CEO of MegazoneCloud. "Through this partnership with AVITA, we expect to bring physical AI-based customer engagement services into real-world environments and advance corporate customer service operations into intelligent AI-driven services."

"We are delighted to partner with MegazoneCloud, a company with a strong global presence in the cloud market," said Shogo Nishiguchi, COO & CFO of AVITA. "With AI avatar technologies inspired by Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro's vision, we aim to create new value in human communication across Korea and global markets."

AVITA will showcase AVACOM and AvaTraining at a dedicated booth during MegazoneCloud's partner conference, ICON 2026, which will be held on April 2 at the Grand Ballroom of InterContinental Seoul Parnas. ICON is a large-scale technology conference that brings together AI, cloud, and security innovations, supported by MegazoneCloud's extensive global network of over 200 partners.

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud is a leading AI-native cloud company with more than 2,000 cloud and AI experts, serving over 8,000 customers worldwide as a trusted digital transformation partner. Through strategic partnerships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), as well as collaboration with over 200 ISV partners and proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions, MegazoneCloud continues to drive innovation and growth for its customers.

With its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is committed to building future competitiveness for its customers through technology, data, and people. The company operates in 10 countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, growing alongside its global partners and customers.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud