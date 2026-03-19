MegazoneCloud Launches Generative AI Platform for JB Woori Capital to Streamline Core Reporting Processes

Reduce Report Preparation Time by 80%… Meets Financial Security and Regulatory Requirements, Including Electronic Financial Supervisory Regulations

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a leading AI-native digital transformation company (CEO: Doug Yeum), today announced that it has launched a generative AI platform for JB Woori Capital, a South Korea-based credit-specialized financial company under JB Financial Group, to streamline its core reporting processes and improve operational efficiency.

JB Woori Capital has long spent significant time analyzing corporate information and preparing internal reports due to the nature of its business operations. In particular, preparing key documents such as sales approval requests and credit review reports required employees to perform extensive repetitive work, which often slowed decision-making and limited opportunities to expand business activities.

To address these challenges, JB Woori Capital implemented a generative AI-based platform designed to enhance document creation and information analysis, enabling employees to reduce repetitive tasks and focus on higher-value responsibilities.

MegazoneCloud developed the platform using its generative AI consulting service, Megazone AIR Consulting, and its development service, Megazone AIR Build. The platform runs on Amazon Bedrock and integrates Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5 along with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology.

Through the platform, JB Woori Capital has automated key parts of its report-writing workflow and achieved measurable productivity gains. The time required to prepare sales approval request documents has dropped by approximately 80 percent, while the time needed to prepare credit review reports has decreased by about 30 percent.

The platform allows employees to select the type of report they need to generate and the relevant internal reference documents. The AI then analyzes the selected materials and generates an initial draft. The initial rollout focused on four types of frequently used sales approval requests and credit review documents that involve significant repetitive work.

Users can refine the generated drafts through conversational prompts—for example, requesting additional content, summaries, or explanations of specific terms. All functions integrate directly with JB Woori Capital's existing internal business portal, enabling employees to monitor report generation status and access results within their familiar work environment.

The platform also meets key financial-sector security and regulatory requirements, including Korea's Electronic Financial Supervisory Regulations and Network Segmentation Security Guidelines.

Because financial institutions operate under strict regulatory environments involving network separation and personal data protection, companies must carefully design security architecture that supports data governance, access control, and audit readiness when introducing generative AI.

MegazoneCloud built the platform on a hybrid architecture that keeps sensitive core data stored internally while running AI capabilities in the cloud. The platform also includes multiple security mechanisms, such as VPN-based encrypted communication, user access controls (token and IP), multi-factor authentication (OTP), and an emergency kill switch that enables immediate system shutdown when necessary.

"By significantly reducing the time required for repetitive report-writing tasks, our employees can now focus more on core activities such as corporate analysis and customer engagement," said Jae-Kwan Lee, Managing Director of the Digital-IT Division at JB Woori Capital. "Not only sales and credit review staff, but also post-management teams have experienced improved efficiency in their daily work. This has strengthened cross-department collaboration and improved overall organizational productivity."

He added, "Having successfully introduced this platform while complying with the strict security regulations of the financial industry, we plan to expand the use of AI across the organization based on the experience gained through this project."

James Kong, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) of MegazoneCloud, said, "This project demonstrates that generative AI can deliver tangible business value even in highly regulated financial environments. MegazoneCloud will continue to support customers' digital innovation by leveraging AI and cloud capabilities tailored for the financial sector."

Meanwhile, MegazoneCloud carried out the project as part of the Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance, a generative AI collaboration program led by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud has built a strong global presence through overseas subsidiaries and local branches across ten countries—including the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Singapore. Each entity works closely with regional customers and partners to accelerate cloud adoption and AI-driven innovation, while expanding MegazoneCloud's end-to-end delivery capabilities worldwide.

Guided by its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is dedicated to helping customers build future-ready competitiveness powered by technology, data, and people, continuing to grow alongside its global partners and clients.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud