Meharry Medical College and Oracle Collaborate to Advance Healthcare Access, Innovation, and Education

Oracle is collaborating with Meharry Medical College regarding technology and resources for students and providers, a research collaborative, and a Meharry established community clinic and wellness center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Summit -- Oracle Health and Meharry Medical College today announced plans to improve medical education and community healthcare across Middle Tennessee and beyond. As part of their non-binding MOU, Meharry and Oracle aim to establish a health technology education and research collaborative, a health innovation hub, and a community care and wellness center in Nashville. The two organizations will also work together to cultivate the skills of tomorrow's healthcare leaders, providing them with hands-on training and experiential learning opportunities using Oracle's cloud, AI, and clinical applications.

"Our partnership with Oracle marks a pivotal moment for both Meharry and healthcare education, delivery, and equity around the world," said James E.K. Hildreth, Ph.D., M.D., president and chief executive officer, Meharry Medical College. "One of the nation's four historically Black academic health science centers, Meharry has been addressing health disparities and proving that mission-driven care can change lives for nearly 150 years. By combining our expertise with Oracle Health's innovative technology, we will forge a path that other institutions and communities can follow. This collaboration transcends education and will create a model for more compassionate, equitable, and community-centered care allowing everyone access to the care they need and deserve."

Meharry is focused on improving health equity by helping diverse communities enhance their well-being through innovative education, quality healthcare, and leadership in health policy. Oracle plans to help enhance Meharry's approach through technology designed to enable students and residents to spend more time with and better understand their patients. Oracle also expects to assist with research to help drive the development of new solutions in precision medicine, health informatics, and population health.

"Our collaboration with Meharry Medical College is helping further our mission to transform the entirety of the healthcare industry," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "The research, technology, and skills we are cultivating will not only benefit the Nashville community but will have broad reach as students enter the workforce, applying the insights and understanding they've gained to shape the future of healthcare around the world."

The partners plan to engage community stakeholders in the weeks ahead to help ensure that their work is informed by and shaped in collaboration with regional healthcare providers, public officials, health plans, community, and patient advocacy organizations and others.

To join segments of the Oracle Health Summit virtually, visit: https://www.oracle.com/health/health-summit/.

About Meharry Medical College

Meharry Medical College, founded in 1876, is the nation's largest private, independent historically Black academic health sciences center dedicated solely to educating minority and other health professionals. True to its heritage, it is a United Methodist Church-related institution. The College is particularly well known for its uniquely nurturing, highly effective educational programs; emerging preeminence in health disparities research; culturally sensitive, evidence-based health services and significant contribution to the diversity of the nation's health professions workforce. Diverse Issues in Higher Education's ranking of institutions annually lists Meharry as a leading national educator of African Americans with M.D. and D.D.S. degrees and Ph.D. degrees in the biomedical sciences. Visit www.mmc.edu to learn more.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle