Meijer Adds Surf and Skateboard Apparel Line Geared Toward Younger Lifestyles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is expanding its selection of apparel for young men by adding NEFF, the first authentic core snow and skate headwear company in the world. Available immediately in most Meijer stores, NEFF rolled out a special collection that includes graphic tees, tanks, and shorts. The retailer plans to have the line in all stores by fall 2018.

"We are excited to bring NEFF to Meijer because the brand celebrates fun and individuality," said Shawn T. Colley, Divisional Merchandising Manager of Men's Apparel and Team Sports for Meijer. "We believe our customers will appreciate the quality and depth of the NEFF assortment. The brand offers many styles and looks that will enable them to be relevant and authentic. We are extremely pleased with the initial success of the brand."

NEFF'S partnership with Meijer allowed the brand to expand into the Midwest. NEFF was created by Shaun Neff in Southern California, and soon grew in popularity among the surf and skateboard communities.

"This is an amazing opportunity for NEFF," stated John Lee, Vice President of Marketing for NEFF. "We created a collection for Meijer that allows us to deliver our 'Forever Fun' anthem as a point of difference to the regions that Meijer penetrates."

NEFF is the latest addition to the retailer's expanding apparel selection. In 2017, Meijer introduced its first own brand, Edgar + Ash, for young men. The line includes a variety of jackets, hoodies, flannel shirts, novelty tees, elongated tees, joggers and shorts.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, garden centers and electronics offerings. For more information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

