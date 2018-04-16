Meijer Announces Innovative New Technology To Improve Customer Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is unveiling a streamlined shopping checkout program that provides customers yet another way to shop its stores and save time. The program, called "Shop & Scan" enables users to scan bar codes on items as they shop and bag their groceries while they move through the store, dramatically decreasing checkout time.

"Shop & Scan will make the Meijer experience dramatically faster and more convenient for our customers," said Terry Ledbetter, Chief Information Officer for Meijer. "This technology joins our curbside pickup and home delivery programs to provide yet another option for Meijer customers to personalize their shopping experience."

The Shop & Scan technology works with Meijer's popular mPerks program via a free app that customers can download through the App store. Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy. All Meijer Apps can be found by searching for "Meijer" in the Apple or Android app stores.

Meijer launched the initial pilot of the Shop & Scan service in November at Grand Rapids, Mich.-area stores in Standale, Rockford, Walker, Grandville, and Jenison, and two stores in Holland, Mich. Since then, more than 12,000 Meijer customers have downloaded the app.

The Shop & Scan program will begin rolling out in other Meijer stores in the coming weeks and will be available at all 235 Meijer stores by the end of the summer.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to included expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Contact: Frank J. Guglielmi, 616-791 3814

frank.guglielmi@meijer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-announces-innovative-new-technology-to-improve-customer-experience-300630361.html

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

http://www.meijer.com

