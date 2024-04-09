Meijer Announces May 14 as Opening Date for New Hillsdale Supercenter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open its new 159,000-square-foot Hillsdale supercenter on May 14, bringing value and convenience in a one-stop shop. The supercenter will feature all the products Meijer customers have come to expect, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area, garden center and home goods. The store will also include a pharmacy, health and beauty care, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. A Meijer Express gas station will open on April 18 adjacent to the store.

"As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of Meijer this year, we're thrilled to be opening a new store in our home state to mark the occasion," said Shawn Buckner, Vice President of the Mid-Michigan Region for Meijer. "We know value and convenience are top of mind for our customers, and we look forward to providing a one-stop shopping experience that offers both here in Hillsdale."

There are still select job openings for the new Meijer supercenter. The hourly positions will be part- and full-time across a wide array of skill sets, but ideal candidates will possess a desire to develop as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores, and searching the specific location. Details for hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings.

Meijer was founded in Michigan, opening its first store in Greenville in 1934, and has invested heavily in its home state ever since. The retailer employs approximately 40,000 team members statewide at stores, distribution and manufacturing facilities, and the company's headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich. Meijer plans to continue investing in Michigan long-term through new store openings, remodeling current stores, creating jobs, enhancing team member benefits, and supporting local nonprofits. The new Hillsdale store will be the retailer's 127th store in the state.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

