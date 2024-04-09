Meijer Announces May 14 as Opening Date for New Supercenters in Alliance and North Canton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open two new 159,000-square-foot supercenters in Alliance and North Canton, Ohio, on May 14, increasing the retailer's store count to 55 in the state. The supercenters will feature all the products Meijer customers have come to expect, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area, garden center, and home goods. The store will also include a pharmacy, health and beauty care, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. A Meijer Express gas station will open on April 18 adjacent to the North Canton location.

Meijer will open two new 159,000-square-foot supercenters in Alliance and North Canton, Ohio on May 14.

"Ohio has always been significant to us, as it was the first state we expanded to outside of Michigan," said Todd Anderson, Vice President of the Ohio Region for Meijer. "The feedback we've received from customers here in Northeast Ohio about our value and convenience has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to building upon that momentum specifically here in Alliance and North Canton."

There are still select job openings for the new Meijer supercenters. Available hourly positions are part- and full-time across a wide array of skill sets, but ideal candidates will possess a desire to develop as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores, and searching for the specific location. Details for hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings.

Meijer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981 and has invested heavily in the state ever since. The retailer employs more than 11,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City and plans to continue investing in the state through new store openings, remodeling current stores, creating jobs, and continuing to invest in team members and local nonprofits.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

SOURCE Meijer