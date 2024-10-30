Meijer Announces Open Call for New Construction Suppliers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will host an open call for new construction services companies to be considered for the retailer's upcoming 2025 and 2026 construction projects. Companies of all sizes can apply here from Nov. 1-30 for consideration.

Qualified companies must be able to perform work within the Meijer six-state footprint (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky) and specialize in earthwork, landscaping, paving, concrete, roofing, floor painting, metal stud/drywall, fixturing, HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, traffic signals and other general skilled trades.

Interested vendors can register here for a virtual information session on Nov. 13. The session will provide more background on the opportunity, qualifications and a Q&A portion for any further questions.

"We are dedicated to cultivating a supplier base that reflects our current and future needs," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Inclusion & Indirect Procurement at Meijer. "This open call represents a significant opportunity for companies of all sizes, across multiple trades to collaborate and grow with us."

Once applications are submitted, Meijer will review them to ensure suppliers are qualified. Accepted suppliers will be notified and included in the retailer's communication of future construction project opportunities.

"With many upcoming projects under development, we're excited to continue the expansion of our construction partners and invite companies of all sizes to join our roster," said Roger Whitford, Director of Construction at Meijer. "We look forward to working alongside these great companies to enhance our customers' in-store experience."

Across the Midwest, Meijer works with many local construction partners, including Taylor Brothers Construction Co. in Columbus, Indiana. Their partnership with Meijer has grown in the last decade. They started as a sub-supplier through other general contractors and, with their growing success, became a direct partner with the retailer on several construction projects.

"Since 2013, we've had an incredible journey with Meijer, working on various projects, including signage, fixtures, and as a subcontractor for new stores and remodels," said Tyshaun Allen, Vice President of Taylor Brothers Construction Co. "Meijer has been instrumental to our growth. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and inclusion has inspired us to continually improve and expand our capabilities. We look forward to many more years of our successful partnership."

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

