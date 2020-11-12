Meijer Announces Sneak Peek into Weeklong Black Friday Deals

The sneak peek confirms sales will begin prior to Thanksgiving, beginning Sunday, Nov. 22 and extend through what is normally considered Black Friday weekend, Nov. 28. The weeklong deals will include items featured as part of doorbuster and daily deals offered in previous years. Additionally, an annual Meijer customer favorite – Santa Bucks – will also be extended, offering customers weeklong savings on two separate occasions during the holiday season.

"We've worked hard to provide a balance between great prices and the understanding customers will want options for how and when they will shop," said Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing for Meijer. "We hope this sneak peek gives shoppers plenty of time to plan ahead and be able to shop with social distancing in mind as they check items off their lists this year."

Whitsett said the company has also enhanced its Meijer Mobile App to provide seamless access to weekly ads, sale items as well as the ability to shop its stores in multiple ways. Customers can use Shop & Scan for easier checkout experience or use the app to shop online and have their orders fulfilled for pick-up or delivery. The company recently announced that it now offers the service at no charge on orders over $50 and does not require membership. The pickup option offers the same as in-store pricing and access to weekly sales items.

Top items for weeklong deals include:

Save $330 on a 58" Element UHD Roku TV- on sale for $219.99 .

on a 58" Element UHD Roku TV- on sale for . Save $20 when you buy Air Pods Pro with wireless charging case for $229 , plus get $50 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

when you buy Air Pods Pro with wireless charging case for , plus get off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout. Save $70 when you buy a Keurig K-Due Coffee Brewer for $99.99 , plus get $20 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

when you buy a Keurig K-Due Coffee Brewer for , plus get off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout. Save $30 - $50 when you buy a Oster 5 Qt. XL Digital Air Fryer or Instant Pot 6 Qt. Evo Plus Pressure Cooker for $69.99 each, plus get $10 off your next in store purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

- when you buy a Oster 5 Qt. XL Digital Air Fryer or Instant Pot 6 Qt. Evo Plus Pressure Cooker for each, plus get off your next in store purchase with coupon printed at checkout. Save $25 when you buy an Oster 22 Qt. Stainless Roaster for $49.99 .

when you buy an Oster 22 Qt. Stainless Roaster for . Buy one, get one for $1 on entire stock of kitchen gadgets, or Rubbermaid or Sistema Food Storage products

on entire stock of kitchen gadgets, or Rubbermaid or Sistema Food Storage products Save $84.99 when you buy a Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee or Expresso Maker with Milk Frother for $125 , plus get $25 off your next in store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

when you buy a Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee or Expresso Maker with Milk Frother for , plus get off your next in store purchase with coupon printed at checkout Buy one, get one for a $1 when you buy shoes, boots, or slippers for the family.

when you buy shoes, boots, or slippers for the family. Save 50 percent off a Cuisinart 14-Cup PerfectTemp Coffee Maker or 8-Cup Elemental Food Processor, your choice $49.99 .

. Save $500 when you buy an LG 65" Smart 4K HDR LED NanoCell TV for $699.99 .

when you buy an LG 65" Smart HDR LED NanoCell TV for . Save $350 when you buy an Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV for $349.99 .

when you buy an Element 65" UHD Roku TV for . Save $100 when you buy a Samsung 75" Smart 4K UHD TV for $749.99 .

when you buy a Samsung 75" Smart UHD TV for . Buy one, get one 50 percent off select toys from top brands, including Hot Wheels, Baby Alive, Melissa and Doug, Crayola, Fisher Price, Play Doh and more!

30-50 percent off select toys and games from top brands, including Squishmallows, Disney Princess, Nerf, Beyblade, Calico Critters, Hasbro Games and more!

and more! Get 50 percent off when you buy the Franklin Sports Dual Hoops Rebound Pro for $99.99 .

. Buy one, get one for $1 on Yankee Candle or WoodWick Large Jars or Tumblers.

on Yankee Candle or WoodWick Large Jars or Tumblers. Save $100 when you buy a Shark ION Robotic Vacuum for $149.99 , plus get $10 off your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

when you buy a Shark ION Robotic Vacuum for , plus get off your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout. Save 40 percent off on select Sunbeam Heated Blankets, throws, and mattress pads.

Save 70 percent off select Outerwear for the family.

Buy one, get one free entire stock of MTA Sport Activewear for the Family.

Save 50-70 percent off kids apparel and sleepwear from Puma, adidas, Carter's, and Jellifish Kids.

The ad previews can be seen by clicking here or visit the Meijer App. While customers can see the ads prior to distribution, the preview does not change the effective date of the advertised products.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com . Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan at facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

http://www.meijer.com

