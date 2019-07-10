Meijer Announces Special Teacher Discount for Back-to-School Season

"We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on school supplies, and we hope this offer will help," said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. "Everyone deserves to enjoy their summer to the fullest, so our 'all-summer-long' offer was designed to allow teachers to save whenever is most convenient, and as many times as they like."

According to National Center of Education Statistics, 94 percent of public-school teachers say they spend their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies without reimbursement. Other experts estimate the average teacher spends more than $500 out of their pockets each year.

The retailer expects more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest will take advantage of the discount.

Items available for the discount range from spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer's Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals, memo boards and even popular branded and stylized backpacks like JanSport, Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. Teachers are also able to stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15 percent discount and take advantage of additional price drops on more than 300 items as part of Meijer's everyday back-to-school savings.

Teachers can get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk and will receive a coupon. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

For more information, visit https://www.meijer.com/seasonal/back-to-school.html.

