Meijer Continues Fight Against Hunger with $2 Million Donation to Midwest Food Bank Partners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced a surprise $2 million donation today to 30 key food bank partners to help battle hunger in its local communities. These focused donations will create a larger impact helping the food banks to better meet the needs of those they serve, resulting in a positive ripple effect in communities across the Midwest.

"We recognize the vital role food banks play in addressing hunger and are proud to stand alongside our partners to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "We know there is an elevated need in many of our communities, and we want to do our part to help feed our hungry neighbors."

For 90 years, feeding people has been at the heart of Meijer, with hunger relief being one of the retailer's longest-standing philanthropic commitments. Meijer works with all parts of the hunger relief system including both food banks and food pantries. Food banks are large-scale operations that service dozens of smaller-scale food pantries that, in turn, service a smaller geographic region. This cooperative system is designed to efficiently get food to those who need it the most.

"We are incredibly grateful for Meijer's display of support through their recent gift," said Fred Glass, President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. "Food insecurity continues to rise across the country, and unfortunately, Indiana is no exception. Partners like Meijer make a huge impact on our ability to provide a reliable source of nutritious meals for Hoosiers experiencing food insecurity. Thanks to Meijer and their team for their commitment to the fight against hunger."

The appreciation was reciprocated by Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

"Meijer has been a tremendous partner to Second Harvest with its weekly food donations, which reach families through our regional network of food pantries and hot meals program," said Julie Chase-Morefield, President and CEO of the organization. "This generous donation will allow us to continue to source fresh for our senior food box program that serves over 1,800 local seniors and delivers produce boxes at our local WIC office to expecting and new mothers."

The food banks receiving the donation are:

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

Central Illinois Foodbank

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

Dare to Care Food Bank ( Louisville, Ky. )

) Eastern Illinois Foodbank

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Feeding America West Michigan

Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Food Finders Food Bank ( Springfield, Ill. )

) Food Gatherers ( Ann Arbor, Mich. )

) Forgotten Harvest ( Detroit, Mich. )

) Freestore Foodbank ( Cincinnati, Ohio )

) Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

God's Pantry Food Bank ( Lexington, Ky. )

) Greater Chicago Food Depository

Greater Cleveland Foodbank

Greater Lansing Food Bank

Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana

Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark , Champaign & Logan Counties

, Champaign & Logan Counties South Michigan Food Bank

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

The Foodbank ( Dayton, Ohio )

