Meijer Continues its Commitment to Black-Owned Brands, Small Businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer reaffirmed its commitment today to growing its selection of Black-owned brands to meet customer interest and demonstrate its support of small businesses in its communities. Since formalizing this program in 2021, Meijer has grown its selection of Black-owned brands by nearly 35%.

When a certified diverse supplier joins Meijer, the Supplier Inclusion team welcomes them with a robust program that includes onboarding, training and networking events that demonstrate not only how to do business with Meijer, but also how to grow within the retailer's six state footprint and three store formats.

Called the Meijer Grow Academy, this program helps diverse businesses every step of the way, presenting foundational material on brand strategy, marketing, product packaging, operating processes, and distribution capabilities, among other topics. Suppliers also receive 1:1 coaching from Meijer buyers, Supplier Inclusion and other business teams to help them strengthen their business in reaching more customers.

"The Meijer Supplier Inclusion program not only showcases new, diverse brands, but also prioritizes growing existing brands within our various store formats and locations," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Inclusion at Meijer. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for their ongoing commitment to the small business community and providing a positive space for all entrepreneurs to grow and thrive."

Although customers can find Black-owned brands on Meijer shelves all year long, a curated product offering will be prominently displayed in all Meijer supercenters in celebration of Black History Month throughout February. The collection spans various product categories, including Grocery, Health & Beauty and Home, offering customers a unique opportunity to further discover and support the Black business community.

Customers can find Black-owned brands like:

The Lip Bar: Also woman-owned, this Vegan and cruelty-free beauty company not only partners with Meijer, but also has its flagship store right in the heart of downtown Detroit .

Also woman-owned, this Vegan and cruelty-free beauty company not only partners with Meijer, but also has its flagship store right in the heart of downtown . Just Sign USA : A home décor design company, inspired by Michigan and Detroit -based cultural scenes captured through its products.

: A home décor design company, inspired by and -based cultural scenes captured through its products. BLK & BOLD : Founded by two best friends in Des Moines, Iowa , this premium coffee brand gives 5% back to nonprofits focused on children in need. Before going national, Meijer was one of its first major retail partners.

: Founded by two best friends in , this premium coffee brand gives 5% back to nonprofits focused on children in need. Before going national, Meijer was one of its first major retail partners. Mushroom Angel Company : Founded in Detroit , this husband and wife found a way to make frozen, plant-based food not only approachable, but delicious for all ages!

: Founded in , this husband and wife found a way to make frozen, plant-based food not only approachable, but delicious for all ages! Goode Foods : Also a family business, this all-natural, sugar-free canned bean and vegetable product is made in Arlington Heights, Ill.

: Also a family business, this all-natural, sugar-free canned bean and vegetable product is made in Mrs. Pruitt's CHA CHA : A variety of special relish blends that add flavor to any dish – also founded in Detroit .

: A variety of special relish blends that add flavor to any dish – also founded in . Creamalicious: An artesian ice cream brand inspired by soul food desserts based in Cincinnati .

For Black-owned businesses interested in partnering with Meijer, please visit the Meijer VendorNet. Meijer Supplier Inclusion programs are open to all diverse, non-diverse and local vendors.

To learn more about the retailer's supplier inclusion efforts, visit its Supplier Inclusion hub .

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

