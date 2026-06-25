Meijer Cuts Prices on More Than 100 Summer Staples by Up to 50 Percent

Retailer also offering unique ways to save on fuel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer is dropping prices on Meijer brand grocery essentials through the July 4th holiday weekend, as well as adding new ways to earn more mPerks, helping customers celebrate America's 250th birthday for less.

Midwest retailer Meijer is dropping prices on Meijer brand grocery essentials through the July 4th holiday weekend, as well as adding new ways to earn more mPerks, helping customers celebrate America’s 250th birthday for less.

Through July 7, more than 100 Meijer brand items are discounted up to 50 percent, including Meijer brand food, drinks, and picnic supply favorites for the summer months: hot dog and burger buns, potato chips, lemonade, freezer pops, s'mores supplies, paper plates, napkins, and charcoal. Customers can view all discounted items on Meijer.com: Meijer Brand Hot Deals | Meijer

"Sharing food with family and friends is important here in the Midwest, and we are proud to provide our customers outstanding value and quality," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer. "These promotions ensure our customers can save money while sharing a great meal together."

Discounted summer cookout items include:

Meijer Chicken Sausage: $4.99

Meijer Hot Dog Buns: $1.39

Meijer Pasta Salad kits: $0.89

Meijer Honey Grahams: $2

Meijer Original Marshmallows: $1

Meijer Chocolate Bar Multipack: $5

Meijer Lemonade: $1.99

Meijer Potato Chips; $1.79

Meijer Flavored Tortilla Chips: $1.99

In addition, Meijer is adding new ways for customers to earn more mPerks points on their Meijer purchases, which can be used for fuel discounts at Meijer Express stations. On select weekends beginning June 26-28, customers can earn quadruple the mPerks points on the purchase of certain brands through the retailer's "Pump up the Points" promotion. This allows their points to add up more quickly to redeem for rewards, such as up to $1 off per gallon of gas or in-store discounts. The mPerks program allows customers to earn savings on the products they already purchase and brands they love, including Red Bull, Nestle, Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Tyson, L'Oreal, & Tide & more.

Each week, customers have access to more than $1,000 worth of mPerks savings in the Meijer app. For more than 15 years, the mPerks program has been helping customers save on products they need and want while also providing exclusive rewards and offers. Signing up for mPerks is easy and free. Customers can enroll at meijer.com/mperks or through the free Meijer app.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer