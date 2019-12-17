Meijer Does it Again: Surprises Hundreds of Customers with $1,000 Shopping Sprees

"The holidays are a time to celebrate hope and give thanks," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Very Merry Meijer is an annual event we started in 2014 to help spread cheer and give thanks to our customers. Although the holidays can be stressful, this is our way of celebrating the spirit of the season with our customers and team members."

The 2019 event took place on Dec. 14 with tears of joy, screams of delight and so much holiday spirit at each of the retailer's 247 stores across the Midwest. Previously, Meijer surprised one customer in each of its stores by gifting them their entire cart, brimming with groceries, gifts and decorations. Those surprises were given at the checkout.

This year, however, the retailer surprised customers while shopping in the aisles with a $1,000 Meijer shopping spree – and also provided two Meijer team members as personal shoppers to help the lucky customers cross off their wish lists. Those team members each received a $100 Meijer gift card.

In total, the six Very Merry Meijer events held since 2014 gifted more than 1,400 customers with toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances.

Shareace Perkins was trying to get some Christmas shopping done for her 2-year-old daughter, as well as a friend, at the Okemos Meijer, but times were tough this year. The Lansing woman was thoughtfully looking at toys – even looked at a shark stuffed animal and put it back – before she was approached by Doug Meijer and his news of the $1,000 shopping spree.

"Oh my God, wow, is this for real?" Perkins asked after covering her face with her hands. "This is a blessing."

Jennifer Clarke and six of her seven children were making what was supposed to be a quick trip to the Mentor Meijer before heading to an event at their church. Her cart was loaded up with boxes of candy canes when she was approached with the news. Clarke said that she and her family moved to Ohio from Texas earlier this year and didn't bring a lot of their belongings, including the kids' bikes. Each one of her children picked out a new bike and helmet for Christmas with her shopping spree gift card.

LeeAnn and Tom Fite, of Brownsburg, were shocked by the $1,000 shopping spree they received at the Plainfield, Ind. Meijer. After purchasing a few toys, they wandered over to the electronics department and paid it forward to other customers, who were purchasing video games, pictures and other electronics items.

Meijer released a video today that showcases how the retailer surprised its customers. In most cases, the store director revealed the shopping spree to customers shopping in the aisles, but Hank Meijer, Doug Meijer, Mark Meijer, and Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes also helped spread holiday cheer.

"As a family company, we strive all year long to enrich the lives in the communities we serve," Keyes said. "The Very Merry Meijer event continues to be that extra special way we express our appreciation to our customers and team members. That is what the holidays are all about."

To view the Very Merry Meijer video, please visit https://vimeo.com/380074994/8963485ea3.

