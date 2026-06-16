Meijer Earns Eighth Consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification

Midwest retailer remains committed to an inspired team member experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned Midwest retailer Meijer was named a Great Place to Work® for the eighth consecutive year, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to investing in its team members.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Family-owned Midwest retailer Meijer was named a Great Place to Work® for the eighth consecutive year, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to investing in its team members.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an environment where every team member feels valued and appreciated," said Rebecca Grajek, Chief Human Resources Officer at Meijer. "We have consistently proven that Meijer is a place to learn, grow and build a career."

The certification reflects Meijer team member feedback on the strength of the retailer's workplace culture, including trust, respect and pride. To support that experience, Meijer offers a range of benefits such as weekly pay, team member discounts, and flexible scheduling, along with long-term investments like education benefits, career advancement opportunities, paid parental leave, childcare discounts, comprehensive health coverage and 401(k) contributions. In addition, Meijer invests in the communities it serves, through local sponsorships, donations, food pantry partnerships, and the retailer's Meijer Team Gives program, which empowers team members to help direct charitable contributions to local nonprofits that have an impact in their community.

Those interested in working at Meijer can view current open positions at jobs.meijer.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™: Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

SOURCE Meijer